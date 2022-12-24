Concord Fire Department spreads holiday cheer to those in need

In collaboration with community members and local businesses, the Concord Fire Department will be gifting toys, clothing, and food to over 75 children this holiday season.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the city of Concord Fire Department embarked on the annual journey to bring joy and excitement to local families by partnering with Cabarrus County Schools to identify in-need families.

More than a decade ago, retired Concord Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Norman Franklin had the vision to help families facing difficulties and who were unable to provide holiday gifts for their children.

With the help of his fellow firefighters at the Concord Fire Department, he was able to bring his vision to life. Thanks to funding from the Cannon Foundation, and with help from local businesses and community members, the program has continued to grow and will provide gifts and necessities for more than 100 children this holiday season.

Franklin still plays a significant role in the program and continues to help the Concord Fire Department shop, pack, and deliver gifts to those in need.

Sonya Bost, Fire Administration manager, now leads the program for the Concord Fire Department. “We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from our local partners; without their support, we would not be able to help the number of families that we do,” she said.

Throughout the day on Dec. 22 and 23, Concord Fire Department firefighters continued wrapping and delivering boxes of toys, clothing, and food to the families on their holiday list. On Dec. 24, the Concord Fire Department was at Atrium Health Cabarrus delivering gifts to children and assisting Santa in making window visits by giving him a lift on a ladder truck.

The city of Concord Fire Department is delighted to continue this holiday program another year and hopes to extend its positive impact in the community in 2023.