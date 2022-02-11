Concord Police Department Welcomes 10 New Officers

CONCORD – The Concord Police Department is excited to welcome 10 new police officers: Sam Wimbrow, Christian Fulton, Juan Giraldo, Jesse Beal, Fred Peace, KaLee Sherman, Eric Martinez, Delonta Veeney, Jazmine Missouri, and Ryan Jollie. Eight of the officers completed their Basic Law Enforcement Training in December and two are joining Concord PD with prior law enforcement experience. The officers will now begin their field training.

Concord’s newest police officers took their oath of office during a badge pinning ceremony at City Hall on Thursday, February 10. The officers were joined by members of their family, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Mayor Bill Dusch, Council Member Jennifer P. Hubbard, City Manager Lloyd Payne, Concord Police Foundation Board Chairman Steve Steinbacher and Board Member Greg Walter.

The Concord Police Department currently has 205 sworn officers, and unlike many police departments in the state and across the nation, recruitment has not been a challenge. In fact, during his opening remarks at the ceremony Chief Gacek said the department has needed to turn away candidates.