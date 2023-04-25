RACE LOCATION: The racing will take place in front of the horseshoe area of the N.C. Research Campus. It will be front of the Core Laboratory.

Race cars will take to the streets in Kannapolis with the first annual Earnhardt Outdoors Showdown on Thursday, May 25, as race week heats up.

The US Legends Car race will be in the horseshoe area of the N.C. Research Campus. The event is being presented by Old Armor Beer Company. The racing is just up the hill from the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza and the statue of the Kannapolis hometown hero.

Kerry Earnhardt will be the Grand Marshal of the race. Earnhardt Outdoors is a special limited edition ale brewed by Old Armor Bear Company.

Pre-race entertainment begins at 2:30 p.m. with a Sofas on wheels, built by local businesses.

The Parade of Legend Cars is set for 5 p.m.

NASCAR drivers Kevin Harvick and Austin Hill are expected to be among those attending and participating in the festivities.

Fans will have plenty to do with food trucks (What-A-Burger and Dogs on the Run have committed) and local breweries and wineries taking part.

Giant inflatables will be on-site for the kids.

A full schedule of events and vendors is expected to be released soon.

The racing festival is during Coca Cola 600 week. The big NASCAR race is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.