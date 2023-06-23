ARLINGTON, VA – The National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) and Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley, the District Attorney for Cabarrus County, as the new Chair of the Retail Crime Advisory Board.

Shanley succeeds the late Tom Wine, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude for his immense contributions to our shared mission, according to a press release from NDAA and RILA.

The release said Shanley is highly regarded for her comprehensive knowledge of the criminal justice system and is trusted by both legal and community leaders, bringing her experience and dedication to the pivotal role of Chair. Her track record as the District Attorney has demonstrated a commitment to tackling Organized Retail Crime (ORC) and other retail crimes to keep her community safe, including designating a dedicated prosecutor within her office to handle these types of cases. Prior to becoming the District Attorney, she served as the Safe Haven Special Victims Unit Lead Prosecutor.

“We are thrilled to have Ashlie Shanley’s leadership in this vital position,” says Nelson Bunn, NDAA Executive Director. “Her commitment to public safety, legal acumen, and the respect she commands in her community make her an excellent choice to lead the Advisory Board. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with RILA under her leadership.”

Shanley joins representatives from the DAs’ offices in Harris County, Texas, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, Platte County, Missouri, and Philadelphia and from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, The Home Depot, and Nordstrom who all serve on the Advisory Board.

“DA Shanley’s appointment to this esteemed group of crime fighters and thought leaders is another step in the right direction,” says Lisa LaBruno, RILA Senior EVP Retail Operations. “We’re grateful for their collective commitment to working together to fight retail crime.”

The NDAA and RILA have a proven track record of effective collaboration, as evidenced by initiatives like Vibrant Communities and ongoing efforts to combat ORC. This partnership aims to address systemic societal challenges, such as mental health issues, substance use, homelessness, and habitual crime, while also protecting retail businesses and local communities from violence and theft. The appointment of Shanley further solidifies this important partnership and is a testament to the continued commitment of both the NDAA and RILA to work together in tackling these complex issues.