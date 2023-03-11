The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in their search for a missing man out of Salisbury.

Earl Guy Hall, 64, was reported missing by family in February. He is a white male, approximately 6-foot tall and has black hair.

He is known to drive a 1989 Chevrolet S10 with blue stripes and was last seen at his home on Westway Lane off of Gheen Road outside of Salisbury.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hall is asked to call Detective Amber Weaver (704-216-8715) or Lt. Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711).