Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season packages on sale July 26

Like variety? Then you’ll love the Davis Theatre’s 2022-2023 season. The eight show season includes country, Americana, Latin Pop and classical crossover.

This season we’re offering two packages: our On Stage at the Davis package includes Rissi Palmer, Sons of Serendip, Damn Tall Buildings, The Steel Wheels and Alex Cuba. The NC Roots package features Zoe & Cloyd, Jim Avett’s Christmas Show and the Tray Wellington Band. Save 7% when you purchase one or both series.

Ticket packages go on sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. and individual show tickets will be released on Tuesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. Learn more about the performers at https://bit.ly/Davis22-23 and to receive notification when tickets are on sale.

Purchase tickets in-person or by phone, 704-920-2787, through our box office Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., or anytime online at https://bit.ly/Davis22-23. The Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

This Week (July 20 – 24)

Charcoal Drawing with Regina Burchett – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, July 20, 3-4:30 p.m. Create your own drawing with charcoals in this class led by local artist Regina Burchett. Recommended for ages 13-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/charcoal-drawing-with-regina-burchett-kan/.

Tie Dye the Possibilities – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, July 20, 2-3 p.m. Come join the Concord library in making a DIY tie-dye shirt! Make sure to wear clothes that you are okay with getting dye on – just in case! Please bring a plain, preferably white, t-shirt that you wish to be dyed! The program will be outside, rain or shine. Recommended for ages 10-17; registration is free. Cabarrus County Public Library, 27 Union Street, Concord. For information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/tie-dye-the-possibilities-con/.

Uke Can Play! @ Cabarrus Brewing – Saturday, July 23, 3-5 p.m. – Sully Ukes and the Cabarrus Brewing Company invite you to a ukulele jam session. Been playing for years? Come jam! Never touched an instrument before? There are 20 ukuleles waiting for you to rent for a suggested donation of $10 each. We’ll spend a few minutes orienting first timers, then we’ll take a spin through a mess of familiar songs. Recommended for all ages; cost is suggested $10. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Avenue NW, Concord. Sign up here to rent a ukulele: https://bit.ly/ukecan2.

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Next Week (July 25 - 31)

Mermaid Crowns – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Monday, July 25, 6-7 p.m. Create your unique, wearable mermaid crown using seashells, pearls and jewels! Registration is required; recommended for children age 13 and up; cost is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mermaid-crowns-kan/.

Upcycled T-Shirt Book Bag – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Monday, July 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do you have a beloved old t-shirt that is too small or worn? Repurpose it into a bookbag for all your library materials. Please bring 1-2 t-shirts to the program that you’d like to repurpose. Registration is required; cost is free; recommended for adults. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/upcycled-t-shirt-book-bag-har/.

The Tempest – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland – Tuesday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Tempest is a fast and fun romp through the love, magic, and forgiveness of Shakespeare’s play. One performer, a trunk full of surprises, and a lot of audience interaction. Registration is required; recommended for families; cost is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/the-tempest-mid/.

Colorful Coral – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Wednesday, July 27, 3-4 p.m. Spoiler alert! – it’s not a plant! Join us to learn about coral reefs through stories, video and more. We’ll also have a cool coral reef craft for you to make and take! Recommended for ages 6-11; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/colorful-coral-har/.

Mermaid Sugar Scrub – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, July 27, 3-4 p.m. Make your own natural body scrub with a mermaid twist! Perfect for dry skin from all that time in the summer sun. Registration is required; recommended for ages 12-18; cost is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mermaid-sugar-scrub-kan/.

Ukulele Strum on the Lawn – Cabarrus Arts Council – Saturday, July 30, 1-3 p.m. Whether you've strummed the uke for years or never at all, you belong at the Cabarrus Art Council's first Ukulele Strum on the Lawn. Uke player Amy Harrison will lead everyone in a bit of basic instruction on holding the uke, strumming and playing your first chords. Then, you're ready to join the fun with several simple songs to strum and sing! Brian Sullivan from Sully Ukes will provide a uke if you do not have one. Experienced players are welcome to bring their ukes and play along. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and join us early to grab your spot on the lawn. In case of rain we will continue inside the arts council. This is FREE and open for ALL AGES. 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. https://fb.me/e/1E1sNft2H

Stories Under the Stars: Number Drummer – Kannapolis Middle School – Saturday, July 30, 7-8 p.m. You’ll play with numbers in this one-of-a-kind interactive math and music experience to create a spectacular rhythmic production! Recommended for families; cost is free. Kannapolis Middle School, 1445 Oakwood Avenue, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/stories-under-the-stars-number-drummer-kannapolis-middle-school/.

Upcoming

Exhibition Opening and Reception - Thursday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. Reception 6-9 p.m. From the Underground brings six artists to our front door whose works influence viewers to think differently and experience life differently. They have been here around us this entire time toiling away at their works and exhibiting them across Charlotte and her bubbling underground art scene. From photography to charcoal portraits to installation, come and see artists that represent the next generation of North Carolina's makers and creators. Reception cocktail party with live DJ, 6-9 p.m. in The Galleries. Curated by Carla Aaron-Lopez. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, Aug. 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3yTkBOo.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

4th Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival – Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Harrisburg Multicultural Festival provides our diverse communities a platform and the opportunity to CONNECT with each other, to SHARE their rich traditions, cultures and values through music, dance, art, food and traditional games so we can EMBRACE our similarities and differences. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/325600449618727?_rdr.

Zoe and Cloyd – Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. This performance is part of the Davis Theatre’s NC Roots series, a three-show ticket package on sale beginning July 26 https://bit.ly/3RKPCLN; Single show tickets for Zoe and Cloyd go on sale August 2: https://bit.ly/3OlyYzg Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).