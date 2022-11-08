Diamond Staton-Williams appears to win N.C. House District 73 race

CABARRUS COUNTY — Diamond Staton-Williams appears to have won the N.C. House District 73 race.

Staton-Williams, who ran as a Democrat, is a current councilmember for the Town of Harrisburg. Her term on the council was set to expire in 2025.

In addition to her multiple terms as a Harrisburg councilmember, Staton-Williams is also a nurse and the director of ambulatory care management for Carolinas Healthcare System.

Williams received 50.78% with 13,779 ballots, as of the Tuesday night ballot counts.

Her Republican opponent Brian Echevarria received 49.22% of the vote with 13,354 ballots in total.

Following the vote tally, the Independent Tribune spoke with Staton-Williams.

"Our campaign wasn’t just a campaign. It was a movement," she said. "Communities with little in common but a desire for something better for the next generation came together. We have a lot to be proud of and the work is not done."

The race between Staton-Williams and Echevarria prompted an intense ad campaign for both candidates.

Echevarria, who is both Black and Hispanic, gained some social media traction early in the race following a video of his comments during a Cabarrus County Board of Education meeting. A lot of interest was placed on his comments regarding critical race theory.

Since the N.C. House redistricting process for the 2022 election, the makeup of District 73 has changed. The district now encompasses part of the city of Concord to the town of Harrisburg. This district replaced that of former Senator Larry Pittman, who planned to retire following the end of his term, which left the seat open.