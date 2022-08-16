Education briefs: The Citadel, Rockingham graduates and Utah and Shenandoah honors

Rush graduates from The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC – Jacob Rush of Concord, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Citadel.

The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2022 made history as one of The Citadel’s largest incoming classes when they arrived on campus four years ago.

Now, after two years of modified graduation celebrations, Rush is one of more than 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets who accepted their degrees during the college’s traditional commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 7 in McAlister Field House.

The day before commencement, about 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services. Among those who accepted commissions are the first two Citadel cadets to join the U.S. Space Force: Conor William Deans, Space Operations Officer, and Jack O. Schwartz, Developmental Engineer.

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.

Rockingham college announces 79 graduates

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College congratulates the following 79 students who collectively earned 82 credentials and graduated this month. Commencement exercises were held on July 22 in the Robert Keys Gymnasium on campus.

Area students are Charles Anthony Botello, Jacqueline Ezana Thurston-Griggs and Daniel Messiah Vigil, all of Concord.

McClanahan, Riddle named Academic All-ODAC

WINCHESTER, VA – Shenandoah University had a school-record 291 student-athletes named Academic All-ODAC, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced.

Student-athletes who posted at least a 3.25 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for the honor. All 21 eligible intercollegiate athletic programs at SU had at least one student-athlete selected, and the Hornets ranked second in the 15-team conference in total honorees.

The following Shenandoah student-athletes were among those to earn Academic All-ODAC honors: Noah McClanahan of Concord and Zachery Riddle of Huntersville.

McClanahan and Riddle were both also named to Shenandoah’s Athletic Director’s List for academic achievement.

Local students on Utah Spring 2022 Dean’ List

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students qualifying were Alexander Stephen Beaver of Concord and Victoria Elizabeth Brown of Charlotte.