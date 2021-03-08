A.L. Brown grad named Chancellor of Fayetteville State University

Darrell Allison, a 1990 graduate of A.L. Brown High School, has been named the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the school announced in a press release.
Allison has been serving the University of North Carolina Board of Governors since 2017 after being nominated by UNC System President Peter Hans. He is currently the vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children.
“Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state,” Hans said in a press release.
He continued: “Darrell’s expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs. He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”
Allison will assume his role as Chancellor on March 15 succeeding interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine who was appointed in July 2019.
During his time on the Board of Governors between 2017 and 2020 he was a vocal supporter of the system’s historically minority-serving institutions. As the inaugural chair of the Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (HMSI) Committee, Allison helped lead efforts resulting in all 17 campuses gaining at least $2 million for repairs and renovations – an investment that especially supported the system’s smaller universities. Allison advocated for a multi-million dollar upgrade for fundraising software and data management for the universities, which ushered in cost savings and strengthened fundraising programs, according to the release.
“We are thrilled and excited to welcome Mr. Allison to FSU,” Stuart Augustine, chairman of the FSU Board of Trustees, said. “We are anticipating great things for our university and Bronco community based on everything we know about Mr. Allison and the tools and resources he brings with him.”
While on the UNC Board of Governors, Allison served on several committees, including: Budget and Finance; Historically Minority-Serving Institutions (chair); UNC System Racial Equity Task Force (chair); Educational Planning, Policies and Programs (secretary); Strategic Initiatives Committee; and UNC K-12 Laboratory Schools.
Before that, Allison served on the NCCU Board of Trustees, where he played a key role on the Advancement, Athletics and External Affairs, Academic and Student Affairs committees, and as a member of the NCCU Chancellor Search Committee. In 2017, Allison endowed a scholarship fund at NCCU, his alma mater, in memory of his father, Thomas Allison.
“I am both honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this great university,” Allison said in a release. “While I am eager to get to work, I am also equally excited to hear from the Bronco Family. I truly believe the best leadership is collaborative leadership, and I am confident that by working alongside and intentionally listening to our students, faculty, staff, and alumni we will build upon the great legacy of Fayetteville State University.”
Allison holds a Juris Doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from NCCU. He and his wife La Nica are the proud parents of two daughters.
“Congratulations to 1990 A.L. Brown grad, Darrell Allison,” KCS wrote in a Facebook post. “We wish him well in his new role as Chancellor of Fayetteville State University!”