A.L. Brown grad named Chancellor of Fayetteville State University

Darrell Allison, a 1990 graduate of A.L. Brown High School, has been named the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the school announced in a press release.

Allison has been serving the University of North Carolina Board of Governors since 2017 after being nominated by UNC System President Peter Hans. He is currently the vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children.

“Darrell Allison is a creative leader who understands the value of Fayetteville State University to the community, the region, and the state,” Hans said in a press release.

He continued: “Darrell’s expansive career in education and service to the UNC System has been important to this state, and especially our HBCUs. He brings with him a proven track record for student advocacy and a reputation for fostering partnerships that can further this university’s strategic goals. Through his leadership of the Racial Equity Task Force, he was a powerful voice in advancing critical issues of equity, and I know he will help us continue to push forward on this priority.”

Allison will assume his role as Chancellor on March 15 succeeding interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine who was appointed in July 2019.