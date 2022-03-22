An Open Letter to the Class of 2022: Keep your options open

Class of 2022, you have undoubtedly been dealt some tough times during your high school years due to COVID. Maybe you’ve had to deal with added stress at home because of job loss and had to take on extra work. Maybe you didn’t get all the traditional activities associated with high school, and instead spent much of last year behind a screen. However, as we all move into a time of recovery and resiliency, we know you have what it takes to move forward!

As leaders in this community and your biggest cheerleaders, we want you to know that we are here to support you, and we hope you will keep your options open.

The first step is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. This form could open doors for you that you didn’t even know existed.

We don’t want you to realize too late that you could have attended college affordably, or even for free, if you had filled out your FAFSA. The FAFSA makes you eligible for grants and scholarships that you don’t have to pay back. To get a college degree or postsecondary education including credentials or certifications, it does not mean you have to go into debt or take out thousands of dollars in loans.