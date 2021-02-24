CCS Superintendent Resigns, Deputy Superintendent Named Acting Superintendent

Cabarrus County Schools announced the resignation of Superintendent Chris Lowder in a press released Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz was announced as his replacement.
“The Cabarrus County Board of Education thanks Dr. Chris Lowder for his years of service as Superintendent and is confident the school system is in good hands under the leadership of Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz,” the release said.
Dr. Lowder has been with the district since 1992 beginning his career as an English teacher at Central Cabarrus High School. He was named the interim superintendent in March 2015 and given the job officially in December of that year.
During his time as superintendent Dr. Lowder saw the teacher supplement nearly double from 5.81 percent to 10 percent, oversaw the contraction of eight new or replacement schools, and actually put off his retirement to help the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he was eligible to retire in September 2020, according to the district’s release, he stayed on to continue to serve the district as the pandemic continued to affect school operations.
Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said Dr. Lowder did not give an official reason for his resignation — he also did not release a statement alongside the announcement of the news — but she thanked him for his service and the hard work he did for Cabarrus County Schools.
“We look forward to moving Cabarrus County Schools in a progressive way and wish Dr. Lowder the best and thank him for his service,” Grimsley said in a phone call.
Dr. Lowder’s retirement is effective April 1. He will serve as a consultant to the district throughout the month of March to ensure a smooth transition as the Board begins its search for a new Superintendent over the next 30 days while Schultz serves in the interim.
“Brian is a really good guy, we like him a lot,” Grimsley said. “He’s very positive, he’s very progressive, he’s very proactive, we’re really looking forward to (working with him). He took that task force and ran with it, just did great things with it which was really got us into Plan A.”
The Board of Education will meet for its Work Session on March 1.
This story will be updated.