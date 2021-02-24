CCS Superintendent Resigns, Deputy Superintendent Named Acting Superintendent

Cabarrus County Schools announced the resignation of Superintendent Chris Lowder in a press released Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz was announced as his replacement.

“The Cabarrus County Board of Education thanks Dr. Chris Lowder for his years of service as Superintendent and is confident the school system is in good hands under the leadership of Acting Superintendent Brian Schultz,” the release said.

Dr. Lowder has been with the district since 1992 beginning his career as an English teacher at Central Cabarrus High School. He was named the interim superintendent in March 2015 and given the job officially in December of that year.

During his time as superintendent Dr. Lowder saw the teacher supplement nearly double from 5.81 percent to 10 percent, oversaw the contraction of eight new or replacement schools, and actually put off his retirement to help the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he was eligible to retire in September 2020, according to the district’s release, he stayed on to continue to serve the district as the pandemic continued to affect school operations.

