Students and families will be able to track their school bus with the help of a new smartphone app that will be introduced across Cabarrus County this upcoming school year.

The Edulog Parent Portal app will help parents receive real-time information about their child’s school bus, including designated stop times and locations.

After downloading the app, users can set up push notifications that will tell them when their bus is approaching so they know when to go and wait at their stop, according to CCS’ Director of Transportation Art Whittaker, during Monday’s Cabarrus County Board of Education Work Session and Business Meeting.

The free app, which was piloted at Hickory Ridge Elementary and Wolf Meadow Elementary in late April, will also allow schools to notify riders of specific buses about delays caused by weather or other issues.

While parents can use the app to track a bus’s location, it cannot display whether students actually got on the bus or not, Whittaker said.

The app will provide many benefits including helping to reduce call volume at the schools, providing better communication with parents and “our students receive less stress related to missing the bus and accessing transportation information on their phones,” Whittaker said.

Around 1,600 registered users downloaded the app after fliers went out to parents at the end of school last month, Whittaker said.

Edulog “has been providing routing and planning software solutions to school districts across North America since 1977,” according to its website. More than 6 million students have been transported on more than 85,000 buses routed by Edulog software.

Brian Dulin, principal at Wolf Meadow, said the app made life easier for his front office staff, since they no longer received as many calls from parents asking about the status of certain buses.

"It was very user-friendly," Dulin said.

The district plans to continue to promote the app on its website and through social media. Schools will also promote the app on their websites and through fliers and signage.

Board member Laura Blackwell Lindsey, whose daughter attends one of the schools were the app was piloted, had nothing but praise for the routing software.

“Even though it was a light version of what the app could do, it was fantastic,” Lindsey said, noting it was easy to use and sign up for. “It was so nice to be able to see when the bus was coming, it gave us time.”

"It was very very cool," Lindsey added. "I wish I'd had this app a long time ago."

The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.