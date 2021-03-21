COLUMN: Daring to challenge education orthodoxy

A news article addressing technology in education recently caught my attention, and its message should resonate with anyone concerned about the education of young people.
Educators and parents of school-age children, in particular, should read Natalie Wexler’s contribution to the January 2020 edition of MIT Review, published online on December 19, 2019, notably during the pre-pandemic period.
The MIT Review, with online and print editions, is owned by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, universally recognized as one of the top universities in the world, so that alone gives Wexler’s contribution added credibility.
Although the article (“How classroom technology is holding students back”) has been in print for over a year, its message is timeless.
During this age of COVID-19 and its persistent and, likely, everlasting impact on education, Wexler’s observations hold particular weight as we sort out the effects of a pandemic no one was prepared to face.
For clarification, technology is an all-encompassing term of desktop computers, laptops, cell phones, and all the other digital tools used in the education of young people. Wexler states that an overwhelming majority of principals, administrators, and teachers support “the increased use of digital learning tools in their school,” according to a Gallup poll. The subtitle for the article, “Educators love digital devices, but there’s little evidence they help children—especially those who most need help,” indicates where the article is headed.
The question of whether these digital tools actually pay dividends is addressed relatively early in the 3,000-word article. According to Wexler:
“In fact, the evidence is equivocal at best. Some studies have found positive effects, at least from moderate amounts of computer use, especially in math. But much of the data shows a negative impact at a range of grade levels. A study of millions of high school students in the 36 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that those who used computers heavily at school ‘do a lot worse in most learning outcomes, even after accounting for social background and student demographics.’”
There’s more. Wexler points out that other studies show that U.S. college students using laptops or digital devices in classes performed worse on exams. Eighth grade Algebra I students who completed classes online, according to another study, fared “much worse” than students who took the class in person. Reading scores by fourth graders who used tablets almost exclusively “had, on average, reading scores 14 points lower than those who never used them—a differential equivalent to an entire grade level. In some states, the gap was significantly larger.”
Wexler continues by quoting a report from the National Education Policy Center at the University of Colorado. The report found “questionable educational assumptions embedded in influential programs, self-interested advocacy by the technology industry, serious threats to student privacy, and a lack of research support.”
In other words, we in education tend to jump on bandwagons offering little or no support in scientific data, and we sometimes put too much confidence in what is presented by the likes of Google or Microsoft.
To that I say, amen.
None of this is useful or productive analysis, however, without offering solutions. Wexler dedicates a significant amount of space to that end. She makes a particular point regarding technology versus traditional delivery methods: “When students read from a screen, it’s been shown, they absorb less information than when they read it on paper.”
Although not addressed by Wexler, numerous studies also demonstrate that handwritten assignments, versus those completed on a laptop or other digital device, foster improved retention and recall in young people. Traditional methods, it seems, often deliver better results than technology.
Wexler offers several explanations for the failure of technology to meet expectations. Individual motivation and the potential for distraction carry particular weight, according to the article, and most educators experience those traits on a daily basis.
Often the success or failure of an individual student comes down to the level of parental involvement. That’s a given.
The article also points out the impact of the social and communal aspects of a classroom environment. Giving young people the opportunity to explore and discuss concepts, whether in a large classroom setting or in small groups, is a proven technique. That type of interaction can never be exactly replicated via a computer screen. Teachers leading those discussions is an invaluable component of education and has been for centuries, as far back as ancient Rome.
Do not, however, view this column as a blanket indictment of technology in the classroom. There are many examples where technology is a positive. The problem occurs when we view it not as a delivery system but as teaching tool meant to replace or replicate a teacher-led classroom dynamic. Many of my teaching peers will likely disagree, but all I can draw from is my own classroom experience and analysis from others, such as Wexler’s work reviewed here.
Wexler does not outright dismiss the merits of technology in the classroom, acknowledging the benefits of video and audio recordings when administered properly, as well as software tailored to meet specific needs.
“Still,” she maintains, “recognition seems to be growing that technology can be counterproductive.”
In her concluding paragraph, she adds: “Educators and reformers aiming to advance educational equity also need to consider the mounting evidence of technology’s flaws.”
Low-skill and lower-income students, she says, need computers and internet access to bridge the divide between them and upper income students who have that access. The article maintains that students need to understand and be able to navigate the modern world—often traits that are missing among those with limited opportunities—to facilitate classroom success. “But let’s not create a digital divide of the opposite kind by outsourcing (the) education (of lower income students) to devices that purport to build ‘skills’ while their peers in richer neighborhoods enjoy the benefits of being taught by human beings.”
Wexler has written a book on education titled, “The Knowledge Gap: The Hidden Cause of America’s Broken Education System—And How to Fix It.”
My copy is on the way.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.