COLUMN: Daring to challenge education orthodoxy

In other words, we in education tend to jump on bandwagons offering little or no support in scientific data, and we sometimes put too much confidence in what is presented by the likes of Google or Microsoft.

To that I say, amen.

None of this is useful or productive analysis, however, without offering solutions. Wexler dedicates a significant amount of space to that end. She makes a particular point regarding technology versus traditional delivery methods: “When students read from a screen, it’s been shown, they absorb less information than when they read it on paper.”

Although not addressed by Wexler, numerous studies also demonstrate that handwritten assignments, versus those completed on a laptop or other digital device, foster improved retention and recall in young people. Traditional methods, it seems, often deliver better results than technology.

Wexler offers several explanations for the failure of technology to meet expectations. Individual motivation and the potential for distraction carry particular weight, according to the article, and most educators experience those traits on a daily basis.

Often the success or failure of an individual student comes down to the level of parental involvement. That’s a given.