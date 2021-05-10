Concord Lake STEAM Academy donates more than $1,400 to Lupus Foundation

CABARRUS COUNTY — Students in Concord Lake STEAM Academy’s National Junior Honor Society presented the Lupus Foundation of America North Carolina Chapter with a check for $1,403.45 on Monday after raising the funds April 30.
Every year the National Junior Honor Society picks a community service project for which they fundraise. This year they chose lupus and organized a walk April 30 to donate to the foundation. More than 250 staff and students at the Academy participated in walking around the campus three times. Also students who donated $5 received a Kona Ice Kiddie Cup.
“The kids all worked together and it was really a school-wide event,” National Junior Honor Society Advisor Sheila Splann said. “They all really helped out.”
May 10 is World Lupus Day which aims to create greater awareness and understanding of lupus, provide education and services to people living with the disease, and advocate on their behalf.
Jenny Prince is the CEO and President of the Lupus Foundation of America North Carolina Chapter. She accepted the award on behalf of the foundation Monday.
“It’s just so great to see,” Prince said. “Anytime anyone, of course, donates we’re so thrilled because that’s how we function is through donations through public and private and corporate.
“But to see a young group of children that will take this on you hope that, not only are we grateful they’re supporting us, but we are hopefully building future philanthropists that are doing great for others.”
Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body thinks healthy organs and tissues are unhealthy. Prince gave an example of when someone has a cold the antibodies in your body attack germs and eliminates the foreign pathogen.
With lupus your body’s immune system thinks healthy things are unhealthy so your body starts attacking itself which can lead to things like joint pain, organ failure and even death.
According to Prince, an estimated 53,000 people in North Carolina have lupus. The disease is most prevalent among women of certain ethnicities.
Jiyell Dawson is a sixth-grade student at Concord Lake STEAM Academy. It was her idea to organize the fundraiser to benefit the Lupus Foundation. Her mother died two years ago from the disease at the age of 33.
“It was very personal and it hit close to home,” Dawson said. “I was just very happy and excited to see people actually cared.”
Dawson’s mother was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 12 or 13 and dealt with it for more than 20 years. Her family did the lupus walk for years while her mother was still alive, but they were unable to do it last year due to COVID restrictions.
Getting the chance to do it this year and seeing her classmates come together to help raise money for a foundation which aims to raise funding for lupus research and awareness for the disease meant a lot to her.
“I’m very grateful and thankful that people were able to pick up my idea and help with it,” she said.
There is no cure for lupus. Those affected by the disease can manage the symptoms with treatment but organizations like the Lupus Foundation of America are actively working to find one.
But while they are not there yet they are going to do what they can to raise awareness for the disease and advocate for individuals suffering from it in Washington.
Donations from groups like the one at Concord Lake STEAM Academy go a long way in helping their cause. Seeing the way the school helped was a joy for Splann.
“It was amazing,” she said.
She continued: “The school community really came together. The parents that donated, they were very generous. The teachers, a lot of them donated money for their class…so they really came together and they really helped make this a success and I really appreciate all the help that we got.”