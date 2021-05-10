Concord Lake STEAM Academy donates more than $1,400 to Lupus Foundation

Getting the chance to do it this year and seeing her classmates come together to help raise money for a foundation which aims to raise funding for lupus research and awareness for the disease meant a lot to her.

“I’m very grateful and thankful that people were able to pick up my idea and help with it,” she said.

There is no cure for lupus. Those affected by the disease can manage the symptoms with treatment but organizations like the Lupus Foundation of America are actively working to find one.

But while they are not there yet they are going to do what they can to raise awareness for the disease and advocate for individuals suffering from it in Washington.

Donations from groups like the one at Concord Lake STEAM Academy go a long way in helping their cause. Seeing the way the school helped was a joy for Splann.

“It was amazing,” she said.

She continued: “The school community really came together. The parents that donated, they were very generous. The teachers, a lot of them donated money for their class…so they really came together and they really helped make this a success and I really appreciate all the help that we got.”