EDUCATION BRIEFS:Choral festival, graduates and dean's lists

Top choral students perform at Mars Hill

MARS HILL – The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival returned to the campus of Mars Hill University on Saturday, Feb. 19. The festival choir was conducted by renowned conductor and composer, Rollo A. Dilworth. Dilworth serves as the vice dean and professor of choral music education at Temple University.

The choral festival began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival. Organizers made changes to the festival format, including switching from a two-day to a one-day format, limiting attendance at the closing concert to participants and their families, and requiring masks be worn by all participants and guests.

The 2022 choral festival featured 194 high school singers from 68 high schools across North Carolina. In addition to their performance under Dilworth's direction, the festival also included performances by MHU senior Elijah Smith, a music major from Lincolnton, North Carolina; music faculty members Cathy Adkins and Luke Shaver; the Mars Hill University Choir; and the African Collaborative Ensemble of the university's percussion ensemble.