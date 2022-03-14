EDUCATION BRIEFS:Choral festival, graduates and dean's lists

Top choral students perform at Mars Hill
MARS HILL – The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival returned to the campus of Mars Hill University on Saturday, Feb. 19. The festival choir was conducted by renowned conductor and composer, Rollo A. Dilworth. Dilworth serves as the vice dean and professor of choral music education at Temple University.
The choral festival began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival. Organizers made changes to the festival format, including switching from a two-day to a one-day format, limiting attendance at the closing concert to participants and their families, and requiring masks be worn by all participants and guests.
The 2022 choral festival featured 194 high school singers from 68 high schools across North Carolina. In addition to their performance under Dilworth's direction, the festival also included performances by MHU senior Elijah Smith, a music major from Lincolnton, North Carolina; music faculty members Cathy Adkins and Luke Shaver; the Mars Hill University Choir; and the African Collaborative Ensemble of the university's percussion ensemble.
The J. Elwood Roberts - Mars Hill University Choral Festival was established in 1949 by the late J. Elwood Roberts, a faculty member in the Mars Hill music department and choir director of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Roberts wanted to improve choral music in the high schools of western North Carolina. While in the beginning the clinic comprised about 15 schools in the closely-surrounding area, this annual event has grown into one of the premiere choral festivals in North Carolina and is the longest-known continuously-running festival of its type in the southeast. Each year over 800 students from approximately 100 high schools audition for the Festival Choir. Guest conductors have included some of the most prominent choral musicians in the United States.
Area participants are:
Central Cabarrus High School – Cadence Olszewski, Emery Dameron, Jenna Guilmette, Katie Bush.
Cox Mill High School – Gracyn Hall, Jamison Black.
Jesse C. Carson High School – Brad Cook, Eva Eller, Malachi Williamson, Stormy Cline.
North Davidson High School – Hannah Williamson, Skyenne Perrell.
West Cabarrus High School – Angelina Nieto, Carlin Crawford, Gustavo Meza.
Concord residents graduate from WGU
CONCORD — Online nonprofit Western Governors University held its first in-person commencement of 2022 in February, which is also the university’s 25th anniversary year.
Among the more than 1,100 graduates participating in the ceremony at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas was Jacqueline Hopkins from Concord who received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, and Tracy Floyd from Concord who received a Master of Science Nursing degree in education.
Since the most recent in-person commencement ceremony in November, nearly 10,000 WGU students have completed their degree programs, joining more than 260,000 alumni who have graduated from WGU since its founding in 1997. Some 577 undergraduate and 603 graduate degree recipients from 46 states attended Saturday’s ceremony. More than 5,800 WGU alumni live in North Carolina.
Woodard make dean’s list
ST. LOUIS – Harry Woodard of Concord has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
For 157 years, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators.
Local students on Radford dean’s list
RADFORD, VA – Radford University has released its Dean's List for Fall 2021. Appearing on the Dean's List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students will be placed on the Dean's List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA's of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than "C"; and no incomplete grades.
The following students were included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List: Amanda Radcliffe of Concord and Stephanie Sheline of Mooresville.
Richardson named to dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, OH – Cedarville University student Luke Richardson from Concord, NC, majoring in Communication, was named to the Dean's List for Fall, 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.