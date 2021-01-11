Kannapolis City Schools pushes back return to Feb. 15

KANNAPOLIS — The Board of Education voted unanimously to push back the return of students to in-person learning at Monday’s meeting to Feb. 15.

Superintendent Chip Buckwell recommended at Monday’s meeting for the school district to remain in Plan C through the Teacher Workday on that date due to the state of COVID-19 in the area.

“We all want our kids back in schools,” Board Member Kristina Cook said. “We definitely need them back in school for a lot of reasons, but unfortunately the numbers are where we kind of expected them to be.

“I think we need to take some time and get a handle on our community so we can go forward.”

According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, the infection rate due to COVID-19 in the County is 18.2 percent. The CDC recommended before schools reopened to start the year that the rate be below 5 percent for things to go back to normal.

That percentage has been a moving target of late with many schools operating as normal with higher infection rates in their counties, but both KCS and Cabarrus County Schools have taken steps back as they have hit double-digits over the last couple of months.