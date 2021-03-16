KCS to offer Plan A for all students starting April 12

The Kannapolis Board of Education voted unanimously at a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday to give all students the option of Plan A starting April 12. Students will go back to school four days a week per the recommendation of Superintendent Chip Buckwell.
“I recommend to the Board of Education that Kannapolis City Schools enter back into Plan A in-person instruction with a student-family option of continuing remote instruction on April 1, 2021,” Dr. Buckwell’s recommendation reads. “I recommend that April 1, 2021 be a remote-instruction day for all students with our next day of instruction being April 12.”
Dr. Buckwell initially recommended students come back five days a week, but after discussion among Board members, the recommendation was changed to four days a week with an asynchronous learning day Fridays.
The recommendation and vote comes days after the state legislature passed the bipartisan agreement Senate Bill 220 which requires districts to offer Plan A or Plan B as an option to all students while still allowing individuals and families to remain in Plan C if they so choose.
Under this bill six feet of social distancing is not required in schools, but both Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools have said they will do all they can to maintain it as best as they can.
Dr. Buckwell said he was as comfortable as he could be considering the circumstances school districts have been put in with offering Plan A city wide.
“Our lowest numbers of COVID quarantines for staff have been in the last three weeks,” he said. “We are down in the single digits with staff that are impacted by the infections by quarantines. We have spent many times with cabinet and school administration discussing our options and how we will proceed before Senate Bill 220 was introduced and passed…we have worked closely with our health partners to make sure that those seeking a vaccine (were) able to get one.
“We believe based on staff interest and from our HR department that as of last week everyone who wanted a vaccine has had the opportunity to sign up for the vaccine and most of our staff wanting a vaccine will have their second dose and be on their way to full vaccine capacity by the end of spring break.”
KCS reported seven new cases and 21 quarantines due to COVID-19 on Monday which is higher than it has been in previous weeks and up from last week as well, but the numbers are much lower than they were at the pandemic’s height during November and December. It should also be noted those numbers include students in Plan C. Additionally, the numbers in Cabarrus County have been falling consistently for more than a month now with an infection rate nearly below 5 percent for the first time in 2021 and for the first time in nearly a year.
While Kannapolis had to offer Plan A and B according to the Senate Bill, the Board of Education talked through everything before putting a motion forward to make the move on April 1 as required by the state.
“I have some hesitations tonight and I’ve been the one of the ones all along saying, ‘We’ve got to go back, we’ve got to go back, we’ve got to go back, we’ve got to go back,’” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “The transitions are very difficult and we’ve put families through it…the parents have been so patient with us through the year and we’ve put them through a lot…I sure would hate to see us go back out again.”
When voting to move back to Plan B at a Board Meeting in January, Dr. Buckwell said that would be the last move the district would make in the school year. But when he said that he also offered the caveat, “unless something drastic changes.” Something drastic changed and now districts are required to offer Plan A and Plan B to all students.
Districts like Kannapolis City Schools are having to forego a lot of their reservations now and make decisions based off of legislation rather than making their own choices. Personally, every single Board Member has said they want students back in school, but they also acknowledge they want to do it safely. Fortunately, they are optimistic about the numbers in general.
“Our percentage of COVID county wide is down in the 5 percent and it’s been that way for a little while,” Brenda McCombs said. “Sending us back full time gives us the chance to see what kind of problems we would be facing in the fall and gives us an opportunity to iron them out so we can start next year with a clean slate, I think that’s important.
“I was always hesitant before because teachers did not have the opportunity to have the vaccine and now they have it.”
She continued: “I think our parents have been extremely patient…and extremely flexible throughout the school year and it’s time to get them back into their work routines if nothing else.”
Students will now have the chance at all levels to go back in Plan A or Plan B after spring break which will be the first time that option has been offered in more than a year in North Carolina.
Getting that time face to face is something they have been fighting for all year in KCS.
“I think the more time that we can spend face to face with kids the better chance we have of them not falling behind for graduation credit, for gaining the knowledge that’s necessary based on the curriculum that they are being taught in all four subject areas and in their encore classes,” Dr. Buckwell said.
Under Senate Bill 220, Governor Roy Cooper cannot shut down schools across the state, he can only do it on a City and County basis. Kannapolis City Schools hopes it will not come to that because they believe most people are in agreement on this one fact which McCombs summed up succinctly: “We need to get the kids back in school.”