KCS to offer Plan A for all students starting April 12

“Our lowest numbers of COVID quarantines for staff have been in the last three weeks,” he said. “We are down in the single digits with staff that are impacted by the infections by quarantines. We have spent many times with cabinet and school administration discussing our options and how we will proceed before Senate Bill 220 was introduced and passed…we have worked closely with our health partners to make sure that those seeking a vaccine (were) able to get one.

“We believe based on staff interest and from our HR department that as of last week everyone who wanted a vaccine has had the opportunity to sign up for the vaccine and most of our staff wanting a vaccine will have their second dose and be on their way to full vaccine capacity by the end of spring break.”

KCS reported seven new cases and 21 quarantines due to COVID-19 on Monday which is higher than it has been in previous weeks and up from last week as well, but the numbers are much lower than they were at the pandemic’s height during November and December. It should also be noted those numbers include students in Plan C. Additionally, the numbers in Cabarrus County have been falling consistently for more than a month now with an infection rate nearly below 5 percent for the first time in 2021 and for the first time in nearly a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}