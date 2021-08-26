Stan Greenspon commits additional $1.5 Million to advance Holocaust education

CHARLOTTE – Queens University of Charlotte announced today that it has received a 1.5 million-dollar gift from North Carolina-based Jewish philanthropist Stan Greenspon to further advance Holocaust education throughout the region.

Queens University's President Dan Lugo believes the endowment comes at a crucial time for our community.

"The vision of the Greenspon Center aligns perfectly with the strategic vision of Queens," he said. "The Center's commitment to Holocaust and social justice education and to interfaith bridge-building will develop change-makers and expand equity and inclusion. This gift will have a transformative impact on our campus and community and allows Queens to distinguish itself on a national level."

Greenspon, who enjoyed success as an insurance broker and saw a need to expand Holocaust education in the region, views the Center as a "culmination of a dream."

In a 2015 interview with the Charlotte Observer, he said, "My prayer is that similar terrible nightmares will not happen again and that the center's work of social justice will change the landscape so that all races and religious groups, apart from terrorists, will be treated fairly and with respect."