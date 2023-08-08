Former Mount Pleasant High School football coach Mike Johns is well-known across Cabarrus County.

During his 23 years at the helm, Johns amassed 148 wins, the second most of any Cabarrus County coach and the most in school history. He led the school to five conference championships, two sectional championships and 17 playoff wins.

He retired following the conclusion of the 2021 season, after his team lost in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Johns also coached track and field, helping the school secure four conference championships, and led the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.

As a result of his many accomplishments, the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to name Mount Pleasant’s fieldhouse after Johns.

“He was a Christian, he was a believer and he touched many lives in our community,” Jody Barbee, the school’s athletic director, told the board in making the request.

“Our kids love him to death,” Barbee added. “It would mean a lot to us and our community if we were able to do this in honor of Johns.”

Johns, who taught business at the school, arrived at Mount Pleasant in 1999 after coaching stints at East Rowan and West Stanly, according to a previous article in the Independent Tribune.

Board member Sam Treadaway made the motion to approve the naming of the fieldhouse after Johns, saying he “was a role model for staff and students and I think this is only appropriate.”

The dedication ceremony will take place Aug. 18 during the football team’s first game of the season against Carson.