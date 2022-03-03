 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FINALLY OPEN: NC 3/Mooresville Highway opens in Kannapolis
FINALLY OPEN: NC 3/Mooresville Highway opens in Kannapolis

N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway

The portion of N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway from Kannapolis Parkway to the Loop Road is now open with one lane of traffic each direction.

 City of Kannapolis

After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each direction on N.C 3/Mooresville Highway.

The stretch of newly built highway is from Kannapolis Parkway to the Loop Road section in Downtown Kannapolis.

N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway

The western gateway into downtown Kannapolis is finally open after months of being closed for construction.

NCDOT and city officials urge motorists to use the stretch of highway with caution because construction is still on-going.

The road will eventually be four lanes to Kannapolis Parkway, but much more work is left to be done.

The lanes were opened on Wednesday, March 2. Previously on local traffic (people who lived in the area) had been allowed to travel there.

N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway

Motorists should use caution because construction still continues in the area.
N.C. 3/Mooresville Highway

Construction is still continuing but one lane of traffic in each direction is now open.
