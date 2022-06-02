Founder of the Substance Abuse Network Project receives Karen Ponder Award

CONCORD — Founding physician of the Substance Use Network (SUN) Project in Cabarrus County received the Karen Ponder Award for his work with pregnant mothers with a substance use disorder.

Dr. Russell Suda received the award May 24 event at the Parish Hall in All Saints Episcopal Church in Concord.

The Award is the Karen Ponder Award was created following the retirement of Karen W. Ponder from Smart Start in honor of her exceptional leadership which resulted in bettering the lives of young children and families across the state.

The award is given annually to a community early childhood leader in North Carolina. It recognizes the contribution of community volunteers who are advocates, civic leaders, faith leaders and others. Nominees must exemplify a passionate commitment to the vision of a stronger community for children and families and have the ability to lead and inspire others in pursuit of that vision.

The SUN Project aims to develop a compassionate cross-sector collaborative system of compassionate care that uses best practices to support the health, safety, well-being and recovery of pregnant patients with a substance use disorder, their infants, and families.

Suda became interested in building a better resource network for pregnant women with substance use disorder after seeing pregnant women in his obstetric practice over the last 30 years.

Gina Hofert, a director with the SUN Project, explained how Suda first approached her with the idea.

"He noticed that some of his patients were suffering with substance use disorder," Hofert said. "He realized that as a doctor alone, he could do the medicine, but he couldn't provide what else they needed. He could give them the best 15 minute appointment as an obstetrician. But if mom was going home to abusive situations or not going home to a home at all, there still wouldn't be a good outcome."

Hofert helped write a grant proposal to the Cannon project to help get the SUN Project started. The project was granted $65,000 for its first year. Later the project received a $150,000 from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in 2020.

The project has created a network of public and private resources to help pregnant mothers with substance use disorder receive better coordinated care. Hofert said the SUN Project is one of two organizations to approach care in this way.

"We have created a whole collaborative network whose core work happens at the monthly coordination care meetings. It is not uncommon for this type of structure to happen in a hospital or in a clinic, but it is very unusual for people from DSS, the hospital, public health and other private organizations to sit at the same table and coordinate individual cases," Hofert said. "We are the first in the state to have the legal mechanisms to do that. There is one other organization in the country who is doing this, and it is based out of Vermont."

Before receiving the award, Suda made it clear he was grateful for the recognition but hoped it brought attention to the work the project is doing.

"I want peopel to know about the project so they can support it," Suda said "I want to emphasize that substance abuse is a chronic disease that requires a lot of resources to combat. But giving people the resources they need to create a productive life and a productive environment for their child is far more effective than dealing with the after affects of substance use. These are people who could otherwise be lost. We should never shame someone who uses substances and then becomes pregnant. Rather we should encourage them to seek care and tell them how courageous they are when they do seek care. They don't always heart that, and they don't hear it enough."

One mom who was one of Suda's patients in the SUN program. She spoke at the award ceremony. Brooke Kennedy was seven weeks pregnant when she entered the program. When she got up to speak at the ceremony, she handed her six-month-old to Suda to hold.

"I am proof that this program works," Kennedy said. "When I say this program changed my life, I mean it. It has."

Kennedy said she wants to encourage other women who are going through the same struggles. She later thanked Suda for his care.

"When I say he has helped me in more ways than one," she said, "he has helped me get back my life and helped me have my son,"