Friday Five: 3-year-old singer, old Shoney’s and election deadlines

I love this first item and I think most of you will too. Thanks to Cannon Ballers General Manger Matt Millward who tipped us off to this story Wednesday as we were leaving the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K.

No. 1

3-year-old sings the National Anthem. The video is adorable and getting a lot of attention. Charlee Grace Bradford, 3, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Cannon Ballers game on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.

The Cannon Ballers posted a video of Charlee Grace’s performance. Matt said there were more than a million views Wednesday. When I watched it Thursday the views had topped 2 million.

“She loves to sing,” said her dad Hurd Bradford.

Charlee Grace learned to sing the National Anthem from her dad and mom, Courtney.

“We’ve always sung around the house and she learned it from us by singing at the race and at Cannon Ballers games,” Hurd said.

Her 4-year-old brother H.G. can sing all the words too. “He can’t quite carry the tune like she does,” Hurd said.

Charlee Grace’s favorite songs are Christmas songs, but she just likes to sing all kinds of songs.

“She sings in the car and we usually can’t talk because she wants to sing,” Hurd said.

No. 2

Singing for a crowd. The Bradfords, who live in the western part of Kannapolis (Davidson mailing address), are Cannon Ballers season ticketholders and were sitting near on-field promotions man Trevor Wilt at a recent game. Charlee Grace walked up to him and tugged on his jacket and asked if she could sing for him.

“She started singing and his jaw dropped,” Hurd said. They made arrangements for her to sing before the game and it turned out to be on Mother’s Day.

The crowd at Atrium Health Ballpark didn’t phase her. “She is fearless.”

When Charlee Grace is not singing, she loves playing as a Disney princess. She’s got all the dresses and hair.

H.G. is more into sports. He plays baseball, basketball and soccer. Someday maybe we will see him on field as a player.

The future is wide open.

No. 3

Work at the old Shoney’s building. A permit was issued April 25 to Carolina Demo of Mooresville to tear down the old Shoney’s at 1343 Concord Parkway North (across the street from Atrium Cabarrus).

We don’t know much more than that - they are tearing down the building. Captain D’s next door closed some time ago but so far we haven’t seen a permit to tear it down. Shoney’s has been closed for years.

There were rumors about a restaurant going in on the site but nothing has been confirmed. We’ll keep asking and checking.

No. 4

Last day to early vote is Saturday. The primary election in North Carolina is Tuesday, May 17. Early voting here in Cabarrus County continues today (Friday, May 13) and Saturday, May 14.

All early voting is taking place at Copperfield Centre, 349 Copperfield Blvd., Suite F, Concord. Voting today will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Election Day Tuesday, polls will be across the county from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 3,749 people had voted in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles said it is comparable to the primary election in 2018 when the overall voter turnout was 10.83 percent. That year there were 2,976 total early voters.

Both Republicans and Democrats have primaries. There are only two races for Democrats, U.S. Senate and 12th District U.S. House. There are several GOP primaries.

A non-partisan race is also on the ballot for voters in the Kannapolis City Schools District.

No. 5

Budget cuts hit the Independent Tribune. Budget cuts have been handed down to our office again. Our current news/sports staff includes sports editor Jemal Horton, reporter Victoria Young and news clerk Jennie Stamey. That is down one fulltime person since last September when Thomas Lott left and we were not allowed to replace him.

The latest cut this week limits our spending to $500 per month for stringers, photographers and columnists. I have control over how that is spent and most will go to sports. It won’t go far.

In the past we have covered multiple sporting events per week with photos. It is likely that will be cut drastically.

On the news side, you will see less local photos, no local editorial cartoon and fewer local regular columnists. It’s the hand we’ve been dealt.

We will depend even more heavily on you for submitted photos and information. Also please urge your high school coaches to help us as much as possible.

If you have a Friday Five, a story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

