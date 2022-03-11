Friday Five: Basketball, hotels and coffee

Hammons, before his death in 2013 at the age of 94, built 210 hotels in 40 states.

No. 3

Remember the good old days of the ACC Tournament. The teachers would roll out a small TV in the auditorium at French Broad Elementary School and we could see a little bit of the ACC Tournament. Then in high school our biology teacher at North Buncombe would let us watch a video of the ACC tournament highlights. What’s happened to us? Now the teachers just want to teach math, science and stuff like that. Our kids are being deprived of the ACC Tournament.

And the ACC Tournament is in Brooklyn. Things have changed. But I still love tournament basketball even if we have to put up with barbecue-hating Jim Boeheim.

No. 4

Good luck to the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs. Lavar Batts, one of the outstanding coaches in our area, has his Bulldogs in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A title game Saturday against Farmville Central. Jemal Horton will have complete coverage. If you can’t make to the Smith Center in Chapel Hill to support the Bulldogs, the game will be broadcast on radio locally by WEGO-AM 1410 and Memories 98.3 FM and streamed online on the NFHS Network (not free).