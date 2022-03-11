Friday Five: Basketball, hotels and coffee

Greetings from Frisco, Texas. I’m out here with the Charlotte 49er women’s basketball team for the Conference USA Tournament. I love basketball and calling in the radio is even better.
No. 1
An outstanding season. The 49ers are regular season champs with a 15-3 mark in conference. It’s first outright regular season title since 2002-03. The Niners cut down the nets at Halton Arena last Saturday when the win over Southern Mississippi clinched the regular season title.
The 49ers are preparing for a semifinal match with North Texas Friday at 5:30 p.m. eastern. They beat Rice 59-53 in a real battle Thursday to advance.
Unfortunately, the men’s team lost its first round game Wednesday and are headed back home.
Charlotte (AKA the University of North Carolina at Charlotte) has always been closely tied to Cabarrus County. Many of the faculty and staff live in our county. The baseball stadium is named for Robert and Mariam Hayes. Of course, Mariam Cannon Hayes is part of the Cannon family.
The often nationally ranked 49ers golf team practices at Concord’s Rocky River Golf Club.
It’s not unusual to see the 49ers cross country team racing at Frank Liske Park (many other schools use the park too).
The 49ers have boosted outstanding players from Cabarrus County, including Ny Hammonds, who led the Concord Spiders to a state title, and Tolondo Rose Simmons, the coach at West Cabarrus and a standout from A.L. Brown. Hammonds and Simmons had good career with the 49ers.
No. 2
A lot of money out there is Texas. Frisco is a suburban of Dallas and has high-rises, shopping centers and development wall-to-wall along a complicated highway system. I wouldn’t want to drive out here.
There are similarities to Concord. For example, our hotel is off John Q. Hammons Drive. Remember John Q. Hammons. He was supposed to build a hotel attached to Concord Mills Mall.
Then there was the flap between the Simon Group and then Concord Mayor Dr. George Liles, because Liles apparently talked Hammons into building the Embassy Suites and Concord Convention Center over at the golf course instead at the mall.
That got settled and I think Concord got the best deal with the convention center attached to the hotel.
I wonder if there still could be a hotel built at Concord Mills Mall.
The 49ers hotel is attached to a mall. I am betting Hammons built this one too.
Hammons, before his death in 2013 at the age of 94, built 210 hotels in 40 states.
No. 3
Remember the good old days of the ACC Tournament. The teachers would roll out a small TV in the auditorium at French Broad Elementary School and we could see a little bit of the ACC Tournament. Then in high school our biology teacher at North Buncombe would let us watch a video of the ACC tournament highlights. What’s happened to us? Now the teachers just want to teach math, science and stuff like that. Our kids are being deprived of the ACC Tournament.
And the ACC Tournament is in Brooklyn. Things have changed. But I still love tournament basketball even if we have to put up with barbecue-hating Jim Boeheim.
No. 4
Good luck to the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs. Lavar Batts, one of the outstanding coaches in our area, has his Bulldogs in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A title game Saturday against Farmville Central. Jemal Horton will have complete coverage. If you can’t make to the Smith Center in Chapel Hill to support the Bulldogs, the game will be broadcast on radio locally by WEGO-AM 1410 and Memories 98.3 FM and streamed online on the NFHS Network (not free).
What a season it has been with Central Cabarrus going 30-0 before last week’s loss to West Charlotte in the 3A West Regional Final. I’m told Central Cabarrus could be even better next season.
No. 5
The Human Bean is coming. Last we told you about a small restaurant that is being built in the parking lot in front of Food Lion on Concord Parkway at Pitts School Road. A couple of readers responded with the name of the mystery business – it’s The Human Bean, a drive-thru coffee shop.
I bet they will be busy. There’s not a Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts out in that area.
The rumor floating around out there is a McDonald's could be a possibility for the old Gate Station site. I have not seen anything in writing, nor has the gas tanks been taken up, so if that happens it might take a while.
Don’t forget Pancake Day at the Boys & Girls Club is next Thursday, March 17, and it falls on another of my favorite days – the first full day of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.