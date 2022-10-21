Friday Five: Classic cars compliment county’s tourism economy

Cabarrus County is one of the top tourist destinations in North Carolina and I never thought about it but one component of it is classic cars. It makes sense. Race fans who visit Charlotte Motor Speedway also might like car museums. And judging from all the cruise-ins there are plenty of car fans living here.

No. 1

A PR firm points it out. I got an email this week from the Lou Hammond Group, a national Public Relations firm that pointed out something that I should have known. Here is what they wrote:

People often associate Cabarrus County, North Carolina with fast-paced motorsports and Charlotte Motor Speedway, but this destination is also ideal for the classic-car collectors, lovers and fanatics. Events and car museums available to auto enthusiasts year-round include:

AutoBarn Classic Cars – A 60,000-square-foot indoor showroom located at the Gibson Mill community gathering spot in Concord. Just a 10-minute drive away from Charlotte Motor Speedway this car show is a great place to browse new-to-you classic and concept cars. And for an added bonus, race cars and classic memorabilia are up for sale.

Morrison Motor Car Museum – A car museum full of sports and muscle cars. There are more than 50 cars featured in this exhibit, all from the past century. It also has a gift shop and opportunities to buy a collector car such as a Mustang or Camaro on the property’s lot.

Streetside Classics – This showroom carries an impressive collection of street classics. Guests can view street rods, muscle cars, vintage cars and more. The 70,000-square-foot showroom has over 300 classic cars that are up for sale.

Mustang Owner’s Museum – The perfect place for Mustang lovers! Mustangs grace the museum’s displays, with various modified vehicles displayed throughout the year. The museum also hosts car shows and cruise events like the “Best of the Best Car Show’ and the “Mustang Chili & Cornbread Cook Off.”

Curb Motorsports Museum – Dale Earnhardt’s No. 2 car can be seen here! The Curb Museum features a collection of NASCAR and Indy cars. The museum also holds cars that wrote pages in the motorsport history book including the car that Dale Earnhardt drove when he won his first Winston Cup Championship.

You know what’s sad - I haven’t been to three of the five and it has been years since I went to one of them.

No. 2

A auto-related business at the airport. A relatively new business in Concord is Gateway Classic Cars, at the corner of Derita Road and Aviation Boulevard (the road leading into Scott Padgett Regional Airport).

Gateway Classics takes classic vehicles on consignment and markets them for sale worldwide. It has been in business for 23 years.

“…Our program is designed to take the stress off you from selling privately and the risks of losing money at auctions,” Gateway Classics said. “Finding the right buyer for your classic or exotic car is our mission AND our passion! With over 23 years of experience, we have the marketing, staff, and national network of indoor showrooms to find the right buyer for your vehicle.”

I wonder if people fly into the airport just to see the cars.

No. 3

A new burger restaurant coming to Copperfield. A reader let us know about this one. According to permits filed with Concord and Cabarrus County, a DairiO restaurant is coming to 1015 Vinehaven Drive, Concord.

It is on the corner of Copperfield Boulevard, across from Waffle House.

The Concord DairiO will be the North Carolina-based company’s 11th location in the Piedmont. The 10th location is supposed to open soon in Lenior.

DairiO serves hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and ice cream along with other items. It is a fast food restaurant with a drive-in and dine-in. The company began in King (northeast of Winston-Salem) in 1947.

There is a good bit of grading going on across Copperfield, but I haven't found out what it will be yet. We’re keep working on this one.

No. 4

The war on litter continues. ELK (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis) coordinated another roadside clean-up in Kannapolis last weekend.

“This past event was one of our nicest events,” said Rita Bliven, the leads ELK. “The weather was beautiful. Shamburger Insurance Group hosted the event (new owners of Kannapolis Allstate office). The Shamburger Insurance Group team was hard working and fun. Two high school students, Arthur and Camden, earned needed easy volunteer hours. Camden Bowers represented the A.L. Brown Beta club. To top things off the owners of Grounds and Vine (Rich and Sarah) blessed every volunteer with a free specialty coffee.”

ELK expects its next litter clean-up event to be hosted by A.L. Brown High School.

No. 5

NCDOT recognizes anti-litter warrior. This one is not in Cabarrus County but I wanted to share it because it is important to keep all of North Carolina litter-free.

Tiffanie Mullis is an administrative clerk wears several hats in the N.C. Department of Transportation district office covering Anson and Union counties.

Her favorite hat? Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator.

Mullis was recognized this week for her efforts as the statewide “Outstanding Coordinator” in appreciation for providing exemplary service to the Adopt-A-Highway program, comprised of more than 120,000 participants across North Carolina.

Employees in NCDOT’s Litter Management Section select an award recipient based on criteria such as how the coordinator handles requests, how efficiently he/she processes Adopt-A-Highway applications, and overall customer service.

“My thoughts on receiving the award were many – surprise and appreciation for the acknowledgement are the two that stand out the most,” said Mullis. “I like to think that I always do my job to the best of my abilities and try to keep these families and communities in mind with how I want to be treated when dealing with this type of thing.”

As one of the program’s coordinators, Mullis works with applicants to choose a two-mile stretch of a state-maintained road to adopt in Anson and/or Union counties. In Union County alone, she works with 144 groups that clean up approximately 263 miles of roadway. She works with nine more groups in Anson County that volunteer to clear another 21 miles of roads.

What motivates her? The desire to see the roadsides clean.

“Honestly, the litter on all the roads is motivation enough,” Mullis said. “Growing up and living in this area all my life makes it home. I grew up with the understanding you shouldn’t litter, and we just don’t seem to be doing that anymore.”

Mullis also says that word of mouth is a big help in recruiting for the program, as well as seeing existing signage on adopted road sections, prompting others to consider participating, as well.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.