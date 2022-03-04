Friday Five: ‘Hey what are they doing over there?’

A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those questions.
By the way, keep the questions coming. We don’t always see it before you do.
No. 1
A new store at center court at Carolina Mall. The Maker and Merchant, an upscale vendor marketplace, announced Thursday that the grand opening of their Concord location will be on Thursday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.
The store will be home to approximately 60 small businesses from Concord and the surrounding areas.
“We are so excited to share the amazing group of small business owners who have come together to be a part of The Maker and Merchant in Concord. We’ve worked hard to curate a mix of unique items and merchandise that represent many types of makers and merchants. We can’t wait for shoppers to experience the new store and show their support for the local business community. There is something for everyone and I think people will be impressed with the talent that is right here in the area,” said Coles Doyle, owner of The Maker and Merchant.
The store provides an opportunity for a variety of small businesses to have a physical brick-and-mortar presence. Featured items include women’s and children’s boutique clothing, home décor, handmade jewelry, bath products, accessories, local food items and other unique items.
During the grand opening event the first 25 shoppers will receive a special gift with purchase from different vendors in the store. There will also be a raffle for a prize basket full of items from local makers and merchants. Customers can follow The Maker and Merchant on social media @themakerandmerchant for other giveaways and details.
The Maker and Merchant is going into the spot previously occupied by the Urban Market Concord.
It sounds like a similar concept. My impression of the Urban Market was it had nice looking stuff, but an odd mix. I think it likely failed because the prices were too high. However I have been told I am cheap so don’t let that deter you.
It will be interesting to see what The Maker and Merchant has and their price structures.
No. 2
That cleared land near Christy’s Nursing and Landscaping (over there where the palm reader had been). Many of you have asked about this one and reporter Victoria Young has the answer. Here is what the City of Concord told her:
The City of Concord is constructing a new electric substation near the intersection of Concord Parkway and George Liles Blvd.
The new substation serves two main purposes:
• Redundancy. It enhances the integrity of our electric grid in the southwest service area/makes our grid more robust by adding needed redundancy. Adding the substation means more tying capabilities and additional power source which helps minimize outages during emergencies or planned maintenance.
• Future Capacity. It allows the city to prepare for future capacity needs due to anticipated development in the George Liles and Weddington Road corridors.
• This has been in the pipeline/an identified need for quite some time.
• Grading is underway. The substation construction is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023.
Thanks Victoria for getting that info for us. With Eli Lilly and all the stuff up at the old Philip Morris property, AKA The Grounds at Concord, and all the vacant land that will be developed along Concord Parkway and Concord Farms Road, the electricity will certainly be needed.
No. 3
An automotive restoration and production company. This a bit of a developing story. IBP Media, Inc., a PR firm, let us know about an expanding business in Harrisburg, TLC Automotive.
TLC Automotive provides auto enthusiast and collectors with the opportunity to fully customize and perfect vintage FJ Land Cruisers.
Demand for Land Cruisers is at an all-time high and TLC Automotive is scaling up its new 28,000 square-foot facility in Harrisburg. The new facility will be unveiled within the next month.
The new facility features a dozen modern build and service stations, doubling production capacity. The headquarters also features a designated body shop, a full fabrication space, an expansive service area, and a full-service paint and assembly zone.
More to come on this story. We’re expected to get a tour of the facility soon.
No. 4
A small restaurant coming to Concord Parkway. Let’s file this one under developing story as well. Construction is under way on a small restaurant in front of the Food Lion and beside the old Gate Station near the Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road intersection
The building permit issued in early February says it will be a 550 square feet and have an occupancy of less than 50 people.
The address is 3695 Concord Parkway. The estimated cost is $439,748.
My guess is this will be some type of drive-thru or may a walk-up.
We’ll keep working on getting the name.
On a side note, it’s great that Pitts School Road is back open. Remember call 8-1-1 before you dig and don’t dig before the stated start time. It will save us all a lot of trouble.
No. 5
Pancake Day is coming. It will be the first in-person pancake day in three years. Mark your calendar for March 17. The hours are 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Valerie Melton, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County said “This event is the Club’s largest fundraiser, and not being able to have it in-person the last two years has definitely impacted our bottom line. We hope this year will be our biggest year yet, and we can’t wait to host the community and show off our Club.”
Originated by the Kiwanis Club in 1957, Pancake Day is one of Concord’s biggest social events of the year, coining the name “Concord’s Favorite Day”. For 65 years, dedicated Board members, staff and volunteers have spent the third Thursday in March cooking pancakes and sausage for the community. Coffee, milk, Cheerwine and Sun Drop are all included in this long-standing Concord tradition.
This year’s event is presented by Shoe Show, Inc. and countless other generous sponsors. Pancake Day typically brings in over $95,000 for the Boys & Girls Club. These much-needed funds provide children and families with affordable programs and opportunities that will change their lives and shape their futures.
Tickets are $9 each and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/3t58IR0, at the Club Monday-Friday, 11 AM - 6:30 PM or at the door the day of the event. One serving per ticket, no take-out orders, age 4 and under are free. For more information call 704-721-2582 ext. 125.
A quick shoutout to Shannon Carroll. Shannon came down courtside after the Charlotte-Middle Tennessee women's basketball game to say hello. I am ashamed to say I didn't recognize the former North Cabarrus Trojan, who is now a student at Middle Tennessee.
The Blue Raiders won the game, but the Charlotte women still have a chance to clinch the outright Conference USA Eastern Division title with a win at Halton Arena this Saturday against Southern Mississippi on Senior Day. Tip is at 2 p.m. Holler at me if you are at the game. I know Robert Carpenter will be there.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.