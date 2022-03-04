Friday Five: ‘Hey what are they doing over there?’

A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those questions.

By the way, keep the questions coming. We don’t always see it before you do.

No. 1

A new store at center court at Carolina Mall. The Maker and Merchant, an upscale vendor marketplace, announced Thursday that the grand opening of their Concord location will be on Thursday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.

The store will be home to approximately 60 small businesses from Concord and the surrounding areas.

“We are so excited to share the amazing group of small business owners who have come together to be a part of The Maker and Merchant in Concord. We’ve worked hard to curate a mix of unique items and merchandise that represent many types of makers and merchants. We can’t wait for shoppers to experience the new store and show their support for the local business community. There is something for everyone and I think people will be impressed with the talent that is right here in the area,” said Coles Doyle, owner of The Maker and Merchant.