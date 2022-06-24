Friday Five: Kannapolis projects (not downtown) booming

We talk about downtown Kannapolis and the N.C. Research Campus a lot, but there’s a lot more going on across the city. One of the anticipated projects on the west side is starting to take shape.

Kannapolis Planning Director Richard Smith let me pick his brain a bit this week.

No. 1

Changes at Kannapolis Parkway and Davidson Highway. The 229.44 acres was originally going to be Planned Unit Development with housing, a number of retail units and other uses. The developers, Trinity Capital Advisors, asked Kannapolis to rezone the property to allow more light industrial uses. It went before the planning board this week.

“It will allow for potential economic development projects,” Smith said.

Area A is 10.14 acres along Davidson Highway (N.C. 73) and is being changed to C-2 CZ (commercial, conditional). The request said a convenience store is possible for the development.

Two areas would for light industrial/warehouse. Area B is 18.74 acres and would have a 357,000-square-foot flex office building.

Area C is 135.26 acres and would have two light industrial/warehouse buildings totaling 2.5 million square feet.

Man that’s a lot of space. It would give a big boost to the tax base and you’ve got to wonder how many jobs and what company/companies will be occupying the buildings.

The final piece is Area D – guess what? It’s more apartments. The 65.33 acres would have a 300-unit multi-family complex. Do we really need more apartments? The single-family development is no longer in this project.

There have been a couple of “false starts” on this property but I think this time something will happen.

No. 2

More on the Rogers Lake Road rail crossing. Hopefully within the next year or so we will be able to cross over the railroad tracks on the Rogers Lake Road overpass at South Main Street and Ridge Avenue.

“Right of way acquisition is complete, so you may be seeing the utility relocation work,” said Jen Thompson, communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. “The project will be advertised for bids in November, with construction currently scheduled to start in January 2023.”

Smith said bids will be let Nov. 15. “It will require a little patience, especially from the people who live and work in the area. We’re hopeful it will proceed quickly.”

No. 3

Dealing with the limited sewer availability. You’ve probably heard about how the Rocky River Waste Water Treatment Plant is in need of expansion because it is getting close to capacity. The Waste and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WASACC) has allocated reminding space to its partner governments.

WSACC is working to expand the plant but until that is complete, governments are having to be careful how many projects they permit.

Smith said Kannapolis approved 14 out of 16 larger residential projects earlier this year. The rest of the city’s allotment went to smaller and in-fill development and redevelopment.

“All of (the larger projects) are in the preliminary stages and most are going to be phased in,” Smith said.

WSACC will be giving out new numbers in the next couple of weeks and Kannapolis and others will be deciding how to use their allotments in the new fiscal year (beginning July 1).

Smith said Kannapolis has two larger projects on the Rowan County side of city that will likely take some of the city’s sewer space and more in-fill projects.

No. 4

Activity on Lane Street. The new owners of the old Kannapolis stadium and adjoining properties are expected to close the sale within the next few days. Smith said demolition of the stadium will begin shortly after that.

Lakeshore Corporate Center will be developed on the property. Plans online show three large industrial buildings on the property.

“Lane Street will be more of an employment district,” Smith said.

Meanwhile closer to downtown, the new Lane Street work is scheduled to begin in July.

The four-lane highway will be reworked with fewer lanes and improvements at intersections that are designed to be safer. One of the aims is to reduce accidents. There will be bike lanes and pedestrian crossings too.

Many in the area are not particularly happy about the changes but officials believe most people will like the changes over time.

No. 5

New development at Old Earnhardt Road. Earlier this year Kannapolis approved a first phase of 54-acre development on Old Earnhardt Road. The first project in the mixed use development will be townhomes.

“As the rooftops get there, the developer plans retail and maybe even a grocery store,” Smith said.

The developer’s other projects have been modeled after Birkdale in Huntersville and officials expect similar high quality development, Smith said.

No. 5A

Updates from last week. CK Alterations is leaving Carolina Mall and moving to 2241-A Spider Drive, Kannapolis and the name is changing to Ly's Alterations. Also readers have let me know that there are a number of other alteration shops in town.

Also there is a "going out of business" sign now on Concord's Best Dressed Kids in the Carolina Mall.

NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug doesn’t exactly have a reporting app. After a reader said they couldn't find the app, I tried. The app is not available in the App Store for iPhones. I called NCDOT and they said it was on their website under "Litter Management." I did find how to report litter there couldn't figure out how to install the app on my phone. I will try again and if I figure it out I will let you know. Apparently it is not a real app. NCDOT says to install a shortcut on your phone.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

