Friday Five: Kroger location, more apartments and can-a-thon results

The business boom in Cabarrus County continues with a new Kroger Fulfillment Center coming to Highway 49 in Concord and other projects in the works – many are apartments. Dang! How many apartments do we need?
No. 1
Public hearings Monday for the Kroger project. Cabarrus County Commissioners have two public hearings set for Monday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Governmental Center.
Kroger and Ocado Solutions USA are building the grocery fulfillment center at 227 Highway 49 S., Concord. Google Maps shows this is near West Atlantic Transportation, south of the U.S. 601/N.C. 49 interchange.
The first of the two projects is for Kroger, which involves $89 million in real and personal property investment. The project is slated to create 692 jobs with an average annual salary of $42,107.
Commissioners and Concord City Council are being asked to approve three-year 85 percent grants of the real and personal project taxes. For the county that means a maximum total refund of more than $1.22 million and for the city $791,846.
No. 2
The high tech portion of the project. The other part of the project is the on-line grocery technology from Ocado Solutions USA. The value of Ocado’s investment (personal property for tax purposes) is $48 million.
Ocado is expected to create 30 jobs with average annual salaries above $60,000.
The total incentive grants for Ocado will be $536,537 from Cabarrus County and $348,024 from Concord.
Other incentives will be coming from the state of North Carolina and are not part of Monday’s public hearings.
No. 3
Why do we need more apartments? I’m no expert, but I guess all these job announcements will require more people to move here. Unemployment is too low to fill all these jobs.
Kannapolis had two more apartment projects on the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda Tuesday, but both were delayed.
The bigger of the two projects would build 396 apartment homes off Kannapolis Parkway north of the Fingerlake development. HHHunt Apartment Living wants to do this project on 26.48 acres.
The commission tabled the matter after an adjoining property owner called attention to a deed restriction for the property. Officials said they’re not sure of the timetable to possibly consider this project.
No. 4
Not yet in the city. The other apartment project is at 2802 Lane Street near the intersection of I-85. The applicant is Continuum Holding Company LLC. Thanks to Vicky Thompson for giving us a heads up on this one.
The planning and zoning commission deferred action on the project. Kannapolis City Council did not vote on annexation of the property at its last meeting, but is scheduled to consider it at the Jan. 18, 2022 meeting.
Officials said the Lane Street apartment project will be considered by planning and zoning if city council approves the annexation.
This project is 250 units on 35 acres with the main entrance off Lane Street and an emergency entrance off Pinebrook Trail.
No. 5
Rotary event a big success. Zac Moretz, Can-A-Thon Committee Chair for Concord Rotary Club provided this update:
“Our 41st annual Concord Rotary Can-A-Thon was a home run! Concord Rotary and Southwest Cabarrus Rotary collected 16,137 items and just under $1,000 in cash donations for the local Salvation Army winter food pantry. Thanks to Harris Teeter for allowing us to collect outside their stores each year, Cabarrus Brewing for hosting our drop-off food collection, and Concord Printing/Minuteman Press for donating the fliers.
“In 41 years we have collected enough cans to stretch 18 and a third laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway! Rotarians try to live out our motto ‘Service Above Self’ every day. We appreciate the support we received from the Cabarrus County community this year, and also the wonderful work the Salvation Army does in serving those in need in our area.“
Great job everyone!
We went to Harris-Teeter at Coddle Creek Market (off George Liles Parkway) Saturday and a whole family was there collecting the donations. We also ran into volunteers from another Rotary Club at the Salvation Army kettle at Sam’s Club.
The needs are great and real. I know it’s hard to understand but all the economic prosperity has left many behind. I wish we knew how to fix this.
No. 5A
Most people have a computer – go digital. One of readers said we should push people to go digital when we have trouble delivering the paper. Honestly we do push that.
Edith Dickinson is a faithful Friday Five and Independent Tribune reader.
“Suggest to these folks to get their paper on their computer,” Dickinson said. “Most folks now days have computers. Also it will save a lot of paper in the recycle bin or garbage dumps. And last, it is easier to read on the computer. “
Thanks Edith and to all our faithful readers. We will try to continue provide both paper and electronic news and sports. For those of you who don’t do digital, there is a lot more news and features on-line. We just don’t have space to put it all in the paper three days a week.
No. 5B
A mini-rant and another apology. First let me say I’m sorry if you get a note in your paper asking for a holiday tip. I think it is not appropriate. I know my carrier, who will remain unnamed, wrote a page-long sob story about her father in the hospital, her car dying and as she gets older being less efficient.
This will sound like Scrooge but I am going to say it – do your job and the rest will take care of it. If you still have a need, then reach out to one of our agencies or churches that help people. Don’t put a guilt trip on our readers.
I do agree with one thing the begging carrier wrote: “I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and healthy and prosperous New Year…”
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.