Friday Five: NCDOT answers your questions

Puzzling concept in recycling in Kannapolis. For several months I have waited to see if Kannapolis changed this but I guess it’s time to go public. The “trash only” on one side and recycling on the other cans on West Avenue all drop the items into the same bag.

A couple of months ago, my daughter Jordan pointed this out to me. I took the lid off and sure enough there was one bag and one container. I had assumed it was separate bags or containers.

At the time I asked one of the workers about it and he said he would report it.

I assumed the city would take care of it. But nothing ever happened.

I went up there Thursday morning and checked each of cans. It’s still the same.

Does Kannapolis sort the recyclable items out later? I doubt it, but maybe they do. That’s a nasty job.

It’s shocking to me after all the effort Kannapolis is putting into downtown that they would cut this corner. And they are doing a great job downtown by the way.

Stay tuned. Maybe the pandemic has shorted them on the right kind of trash/recycle cans.

No. 5A