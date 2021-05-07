Friday Five: New businesses downtown, ice cream and more

The Cabarrus Creamery is open again. Yea! I know many of you are as happy about that as I am. They’re having limited hours and working back into it slowly.
Cabarrus Creamery is open 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. They plan to gradually add more hours. It’s one of many businesses getting back to normal downtown.
No. 1
New businesses in Downtown Concord. Kodiak Bar & Lounge, Sentinel Group Six and Mac Tabby Cat Café recently opened.
Downtown Concord Development’s latest newsletter announces new businesses:
Mac Tabby Cat Cafe opened their second location in Downtown Concord at 25 Market Street, SW this past weekend. The expansion into Concord is a result of their success in the NoDa district which has been in operation for three years.
Half cats, half coffee, Mac Tabby offers a coffee shop set-up with a separate cat lounge available for booking to visit with twelve cats available for adoption.
For more information including reservation bookings for the cat lounge, visit: mactabby.com. Mac Tabby Cat Cafe is located at 25 Market Street, SW.
Kodiak Bar & Lounge is officially open in Downtown Concord. The former Hb5 co/working space has been transformed into an upscale cocktail lounge.
Self-described as a lab for their mad "Experimental Scientists" to dabble and create amazing new blends of all the best ingredients, people, cocktails, wine, beer, food, art, and music, the lounge is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. - Midnight along with select special events. For more information visit livekodiak.com. Kodiak is located at 42 Union Street, South.
The Cabarrus Chamber held a ribbon cutting Tuesday, May 4, to welcome the newest addition to the Downtown Concord community, Sentinel Group Six.
Founded by McCutcheon Marshall in 1997, a former law enforcement officer and the first African American male Court Commissioner for Baltimore County Maryland, the company was passed to his oldest of six daughters in June of 2016 when Sentinel Group, Inc. officially became Sentinel Group Six.
A leading security agency and training academy, Sentinel Group Six provides its clients with a full range of investigative and protective services. The Downtown Concord Market Street location is the company's second location. For more information visit sentinelgroupsix.com.
No. 2
Somebody’s getting paid. Smart Asset, a lending and financial information website, has a new survey out and Cabarrus County is near the top in North Carolina for median household income and for purchasing power.
Wake County is listed as number one in both categories with household income at $80,591. Union County is number two in both categories with $80,033.
Cabarrus comes in at number three in purchasing power (the cost of living is less than most in the Top 10) and number five for income at $67,328.
Orange ($71,723) is third for income and Currituck ($69,964) is fourth. What the heck is in Currituck? The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill probably drives up the income for Orange.
According to our “friend” Google, Currituck is the northeastern most county in North Carolina and has a population of almost 28,000 people. It is one of the oldest settled area in the country, starting in 1668. The upper part of the Outer Banks is in Currituck County.
Currituck means “The Land of the Wild Goose” according to the Algonquin native American language.
Now back to the survey. Mecklenburg made the Top 10 at number seven with $66,641 and Iredell came in at 10 with $60,955.
Stanly County was ranked 27th ($52,623) and Rowan came in at 38th ($49,842). The North Carolina average was $54,602.
The full survey is available at: smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#northcarolina/median-income
No. 3
A guest rant – stop sending mailing labels. Pat in Harrisburg said she’s overwhelmed with non-profits sending her mailing labels, trying to get her to donate more.
For a long time, Pat said she just shredded the excess but the adhesive jammed her paper shredder.
“I’m not going to live long enough to use all of them,” she said. “How can you get off these lists?”
Pat also has a lifetime supply note pads these groups are sending.
I know what you mean Pat. I get a bunch of St. Jude’s labels too.
No. 4
Feedback and follow-up on last week’s Friday Five. An anonymous reader (let’s call him Asheville dude) said backing into parking spaces is safer.
“The fact is that backing into a parking space so that you can pull forward when leaving is actually safer and can help reduce your risks of injuries to yourself and others,” Asheville dude wrote. “The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends all drivers back into parking spaces whenever possible or find space you can pull through.”
I also got feedback from several readers who don’t like the practice.
Asheville dude also pointed out new paint schemes for the Concord Fire Department.
“With the dark red and black they are almost camouflaged. The visibility is decreased compared to the bright red or lime green,” he wrote.
He’s right. I don’t know why they changed. Concord Police’s new paint schemes also seem to blend in. Of course when the lights and sirens are on they should be seen.
Asheville dude (from the opposite side of town than me) also likes to have “a dope and a Moonpie.”
No. 5
More about last week. Lots of people commented on my rant about the buggies left on the sidewalk at Target. Most agreed with me. A few others also mentioned they could be from the handicapped. The handicapped spaces are there and it would be certainly understandable if they left their buggies.
I went back out to Target this week and the sidewalk was clear. It was greatly appreciated.
We also heard praise from customers of Video Game World, a local business.
Lisa Tardo-Green, a nursing professor at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, also let us know that Funko Pops are kind of like bobble-heads. She sent us a picture of a large-headed Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.