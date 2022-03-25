Friday Five: New park, new beds, jobs and classes

Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might be a good time to see some news on the parks front.

No. 1

First look new park in Mount Pleasant. Community members can view plans for Phase One of new park to be built in Mount Pleasant at a drop-in meeting on Monday, March 28, from 4-6 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant (8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant).

Participants will see plans for the initial phase and learn how the PATRF grant funds could enhance the site. Project construction is expected to begin in 2023 and continue through 2024.

At the March 7 the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners Work Session, commissioners heard from Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong about a $500,000 Park and Recreation Trust Fund (PATRF) grant for the Mt. Pleasant Park project. Strong said that if awarded, the grant would help with funding for athletic fields, trails and a playground.

The grant would require a county match, which is already in the budget, Strong said. The county recently held public input sessions to determine the top needs for the park.

No. 2

New class at senior center. Spring is here and time to get out and enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine. Cabarrus Parks & Active Living have added a new class called “Outdoor Sports.” Registration for the new session (it’s free) is happening now. Register online at www.cabarruscounty.us/register. Call 704-920-3484 for more information. The new session begins April 4.

Outdoor Sports will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The self-led class will rotate between Bocce, horseshoes, cornhole and shuffleboard.

The Senior Centers will close March 28-April 1 for session break. There will be no activities or programs during that week. The fitness center and game room will be open.

No. 3

Parks and rec hiring. Cabarrus Parks & Active Living is hiring, much like everybody else in town. Most of the positions are for the summer time. Jobs include: fitness instructor, park ranger, lifeguards, pool manager to name a few.

Some of these jobs might be good for college or high school students. Check with the parks folks about job requirements.

Pay varies but appears to have gone up over years past. Apply online at www.cabarruscounty.us/jobs.

No. 4

Beautiful new community garden beds at Frank Liske Park. Cabarrus County completely redid the raised beds. We have raised tomatoes, peppers, sunflowers, onions, radishes and other good stuff for the past few years.

Over the years the grass had taken over some beds and the wood had deteriorated. Last fall the old beds were taken out and brand new beds and landscaping were installed.

My daughter, Jordan, and I planted our first round for the season earlier this month. We’ve got Brussel sprouts (nipped by the frost, but coming out nicely), turnips, radishes and salad mix. Our plan is to harvest most of this and then plant back tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and sunflowers when it get warmer in May.

The beds are $25 a year and have sold out for the first time. Great job Jonathan Poole, program supervisor at Frank Liske.

No. 5

Those beautiful light purple tree blooms. For years I have asked “what are those beautiful purple trees?” Jordan would say, “You should ask David Goforth.”

Well I did. I sent David a Facebook message and his response was “redbud Cercis Canadensis.” Now we know.

David usually gives longer answers when I ask dumb questions like what is this giant plant (weed, as it turns out, Jordan and Kim were right) in our front yard.

David has given up Facebook for Lent. Sorry about messing with that David!

Personal note: Thanks for the kind words and expressions of comfort with this passing of my mother this week. It has been greatly appreciated.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion, or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.