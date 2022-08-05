Friday Five: New stores, updates and Alice in Wonderland?

A few new stores are coming to the area and there are several opportunities to join local groups in fund raising efforts.

No. 1

New stores and changes at Concord Mills Mall. Komma Tea and The Inspiration Co. recently open at the mall.

Komma Tea is located next Five Below and Glamour Nails. A second location will be opening soon, according to mall officials.

Komma serves milk teas and other “refreshers” along with macarons. I have no idea what a “milk tea” is.

The Inspiration Co. is next to the J. Crew Factory. It is a relatedly new company, founded in 2017. It features jewelry, gifts and apparel. It is known for its signature line of “Inspire Me” bracelets.

Concord Mills Ride Sharing Pickup Zone is also open. It is just outside Entry 6. It is a clearly marked area where visitors can access Ubers, Lyfts and taxis coming and going from the mall.

The Starbucks, next to Rack Room Shoes, recently re-opened after renovations. The Starbucks inside Target at Afton Ridge also is back open.

Alex Baby & Toy is coming soon. The new concept toy store will be next to Burlington. It will carry brands including G.I. Joe, Masters of the Universe, Lego, Marvel, Star Wars and more. It is expected to open in September.

No. 2

The next pop-up shop. The Carolina Mall announced recently the results of its annual search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop in partnership with the American Dream Project. Ashton Renee Boutique, a locally owned women’s boutique, was named the winner and will receive a twelve-week pop-up shop in the Mall this holiday season.

“The Concord area is home to so many talented business owners and entrepreneurs. We have enjoyed getting to know all the applicants interested in popping open a store for the holiday season. There were so many exciting ideas that made it difficult to choose just one winner. We are thrilled to be working with Ashton Renee Boutique to bring their dream storefront to life in the Carolina Mall. We were inspired by their passion and drive to expand their business,” said Lindsey Mueller, Director of the American Dream Project. “There are so many possibilities for small business growth at the Carolina Mall and we are excited for what’s ahead.”

Owner Ash Pollock commented, "Winning the Pop-Up contest has been such an amazing experience! I can now put all my dreams in motion with the perfect space. This contest made it so I don’t have to compromise and can fully serve the women of our area in a meaningful way. I'm so excited to see my vision fully played out. Understanding how rare that is has made this experience exceptional.”

The search for Concord’s Next Great Pop-Up is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces. Ashton Renee Boutique was awarded a retail space in the Mall and a cash prize to be used for the design and build-out of their dream space. The shop will open in October and remain open throughout the holiday season.

No. 3

Alice and the Old Courthouse Theatre. The community theater is coupling a fundraiser with it next production.

“Alice’s Adult Tea Party” is an Alice in Wonderland cosplay event to be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Cabarrus Brewing Company. I wasn’t completely sure of what “cosplay” was. Our friend Google said it is dressing a character from a book, movie or video game. I used to have a Fred Flintstone costume but that was for Halloween.

Tickets to the Alice’s OCT party are $20 and include a drink and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets will be available t the door and online at octconcord.com. The costume contest will be judged at 8:30 with the winner getting two tickets to OCT’s “Alice in Wonderland” performance.

OCT opens its 47th season with the play, based on the Lewis Carroll classic Alice In Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. OCT will be collecting new and gently used children’s books for a community outreach program.

Performances will be Aug. 18,19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 21 and 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens one hour prior to show time.

No. 4

TV Week is leaving. Many of you probably saw the announcement in this week’s TV Week. The television and entertainment publication in our Wednesday paper will be going away after Aug. 24.

It is a corporate decision. As you probably know, TV Week is advertising supported. It was decided that the publication did not generate enough revenue to justify our continuing publication.

Thank you to those who have reached out to express appreciation for TV Week.

On a brighter note, I am told most of our carrier positions have been filled and it seems we are doing a little better in getting the paper delivered. We’ll keep working at it.

No. 5

Do organizations coordinate with each other? Maybe they should. Earlier this spring Run Kannapolis and Harrisburg ran 5Ks on the same day, April 30. I am sure there were runners locally who would have liked to do both. I picked the Kannapolis race because I was trying to run the whole series.

We’re going to have another conflict day coming up on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Mount Pleasant Booster Club is having its 2nd Annual Run Our Town 5K.

Also on the 27th, the annual Tour De Saints cycling event will take place at All Saints Episcopal Church to benefit Cooperative Christian Ministry.

And to triple down on the fun, the Run Kannapolis Series has the Cannon Ballers Shooting Stars 5K. I’m signed up for that one.

I know it’s not always possible to avoid conflicts, but I wish organizers would consult with each other and try to avoid it when possible.

While we’re talking running and cycling (two things I like do) – what happened to the Frostbite 5K that the Kannapolis YMCA did every year?

The fall Run Kannapolis Series had a Splash & Dash (including a 5K) event scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Y, but then the Y cancelled. My guess is a Labor Day Weekend event might be the best timing. Still there is no Frostbite 5K.

CORRECTION/CLARIFICATION – Last week I mentioned I thought the roundabout would help on Odell School Road. Unfortunately I made a confusing mistake in describing the location. It will be at the end of Odell School Road at Mooresville Highway (N.C. 3). Sorry about that.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.