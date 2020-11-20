Friday Five: No Smithfield’s, no Sears but other good stuff coming

We’ve got good news, and we’ve got bad news.

By the way, thank you to all who called and emailed asking if I was OK after the Friday Five had a two-week absence. Last week’s flooding and the elections the week before ate up a lot of time and space.

No. 1

First, some bad news. Sears Roebuck at Carolina Mall is closing. It’s sad, but not unexpected. The store has been grinding to a slow death for a couple of years.

I blame them for starting the slide (not really) when they took out the candy and peanuts counter. That was always my favorite part of the store. I remember as a small child going to Sears Roebuck in Asheville, up off Coxe Avenue downtown. It was a family outing.

Me and Luke got our first baseball gloves from Sears. I think Santa Claus got our first rifles there — single-shot .22s. We shot up a lot of squirrels and targets with them. Although I think me, Luke and my dad, “Wiley Bird,” got more out of the walk in the woods than the actual hunting.

No. 2