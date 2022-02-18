Friday Five: Pancake day, road concerns and Luke Combs

The Davidson Wildcats are having one of their best seasons in a few years. The Charlotte 49ers women are in first place in Conference USA (as of this writing Thursday, a first place battle with Western Kentucky was happening at Halton Arena Thursday evening).

The Charlotte 49ers softball is off to a fast start. They’ve already beaten Virginia from the ACC and South Carolina from the SEC.

As a sports fan, a runner (warmer weather is coming) and a big eater (Pancake Day, the McGill Barbecue April 8, and Jiggy with the Piggy soon after) how can I help not liking this time of year?

No. 2

Safety concerns on the highway. Independent Tribune Jim Breslin shared with us a couple of traffic concerns:

On Bruton Smith Boulevard between I-85 and Weddington Road traveling south from I-85. There are two breakdown safety areas on the right. One from 85 to Fire Ball Roberts, and the other from Fire Ball Roberts to Weddington. Part of this area should be turned into a right-hand turn lane. Why? More drivers turn right off Bruton Smith in a day then breakdown in a century.