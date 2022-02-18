Friday Five: Pancake day, road concerns and Luke Combs

Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things to do. Now I’m about to tell you how much I like this time of year.
I’ve got to admit there are always things going on year round that makes me love where we live.
With the COVID numbers coming down, maybe we can get back to a more normal time. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and my mask on.
No. 1
Pancake Day and St. Patrick’s Day. It’s the same day. The 65th Annual Pancake Day at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County is set for Thursday, March 17, after a two-year absence. It’s “Cabarrus County’s holiday.” It’s always the third Thursday in March.
The Boys & Girls Club serves about 400 boys and girls in our community every day. It’s a great time to celebrate the club’s work and help raise a little money.
This time of year we’ve also got NCAA basketball with the tournaments coming. College baseball and softball are starting. The high school basketball playoffs start next week.
We’ve got some great teams. How about Central Cabarrus? A cool 25-0 heading into the South Piedmont Conference tournament final tonight at Concord.
The Davidson Wildcats are having one of their best seasons in a few years. The Charlotte 49ers women are in first place in Conference USA (as of this writing Thursday, a first place battle with Western Kentucky was happening at Halton Arena Thursday evening).
The Charlotte 49ers softball is off to a fast start. They’ve already beaten Virginia from the ACC and South Carolina from the SEC.
As a sports fan, a runner (warmer weather is coming) and a big eater (Pancake Day, the McGill Barbecue April 8, and Jiggy with the Piggy soon after) how can I help not liking this time of year?
No. 2
Safety concerns on the highway. Independent Tribune Jim Breslin shared with us a couple of traffic concerns:
On Bruton Smith Boulevard between I-85 and Weddington Road traveling south from I-85. There are two breakdown safety areas on the right. One from 85 to Fire Ball Roberts, and the other from Fire Ball Roberts to Weddington. Part of this area should be turned into a right-hand turn lane. Why? More drivers turn right off Bruton Smith in a day then breakdown in a century.
As you are aware most drivers do not use that little lever on the left side of the steering wheel or apparently don’t know what it’s for. When the traffic starts to move, cars start to accelerate only to have the car in front of then put on the breaks to make a right turn. I wonder how many rear enders happen there each week. Would the body shops would object to fixing this?
Mr. Breslin that sounds like a good idea. I know Concord Police have to spend a lot of time in that working accidents.
Here is another concern area he pointed out:
Hickory Ridge Road by the elementary school. Parents, park out on the road waiting to pick up their children at dismissal time creating a hazard for motorists wish to go past the school. There is a slight hill before the school that limits viewing on-coming traffic from the other direction. And they must drive several hundred feet on the opposite side, hoping no vehicles are coming, to get past.
I’ve been there and saw exactly what he is describing. School zones are difficult. There are too many vehicles for the roads to handle, even with the best plans in place.
Hopefully the schools, city and county planners and N.C. Department of Transportation can work together to make the areas safer.
Until then, when you can avoid school zones when schools are opening and closing.
No. 3
A country singer joins the fight on litter. The City of Kannapolis shared a YouTube video from NCDOT this week featuring Luke Combs.
“We’re from one of the most beautiful places in the world and we need to do our part to keep it that way. Help keep North Carolina clean and keep litter off our roadways,” Combs said.
Combs is connected to a good bit of the state. He was born in Charlotte, grew up in Asheville, and went to Appalachian State.
Someday the multi-platinum artist will be connected to Kannapolis when he is inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. He would seem to be a clinch for future induction.
Combs went to high school at A.C. Reynolds up in Buncombe County (I’m from the opposite side of the county North Buncombe).
Country singer Chase Rice, a former linebacker for the North Carolina Tar Heels, also went to A.C. Reynolds. How many schools have can claim two singers of that caliber?
“Cold Beer Never Broke My Heart” but it might if you toss the bottle or can on the side of the road.
No. 4
More clean-up in Kannapolis. The cold weather and a few health issues have slowed E.L.K. (Eliminating Litter in Kannapolis), but things are picking up.
E.L.K has scheduled a dual clean-up on Brantley Road with New Hope Lutheran Church and Charity Baptist Church joining forces.
“I am working to schedule events for March and May. At the very least we will clean our adopted street, West 8th,” according to E.L.K. organizer Rita Bliven.
“Please let me know if you know of any churches and/or businesses that would be willing to host. As a host you allow volunteers to park in your parking lot and receive supplies and instructions for the two hour event. We hope that hosts would announce the volunteer opportunity to their employees/ members and join the fun. In turn the area near the business/church is cleared of litter,” Bliven said.
You can reach her and find out more information through the group’s website: Elk21.org or email elkinfo@elk21.com
No. 5
Rant about gas prices. Many gas stations across the region are gouging consumers beyond what is warranted for the market conditions. Yes prices are higher because of demand and a number of real reasons.
Now let me tell you why I know believe the gas companies are tacking on an additional 10 to 20 cents and maybe more.
I am a member of Sam’s Club and often get gas there. Typically the prices are 2 to 5 cents cheaper than QT or Speedway, where I sometimes get gas and drive past.
Last time I got gas at Sam’s it was $3.19 per gallon. Then I drove home past two QTs and a Speedway. Gas was between $3.39 and $3.49 at those chain stores.
If the companies were abiding by typical pricing, it would be $3.21 to $3.24.
They are taking advantage of all the inflation talk and creating inflated prices beyond reason. Don’t you hate big corporations.
If you have a Friday Five, story idea or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttrbune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.