Today’s edition is a blend of happy and sad. We’ll start off with a lot of happy.

No. 1

Logan softball team identified. When we ran the old picture on page A2 on Friday, May 5, Kay Stowe immediately recognized her team and friends.

I wrote that it was the Logan High School team, but I was wrong. Stowe said it was the Logan Community team and it wasn’t all of the team. “We were showing off our new uniforms that Sun Drop had donated.”

“We played all over for several years, Monroe, Norwood, New London, Mount Pleasant, Harrisburg, Granite Quarry, Rockwell. We even went down to Indian Trail one time,” Stowe said.

Stowe, who turns 76 next month, is one of three living players from the team. Carrie Moody and Margaret Smith Jackson are the others.

“(Margaret) was a famous pitcher. Nobody could hit her,” Stowe recalled.

Stowe said the photo brought back a lot of great memories of the friends and fun they had.

Thanks to Bishop Rowland Jordan for getting us in touch with her.

We’re always looking for old photos and the stories behind them.

No. 2

It’s graduation season. More than 1,100 students from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College are graduating with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The Rowan-Cabarrus ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. About 500 students are expected to participate.

The event will honor students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements.

The graduates range in age from 17 to 66 (average age is 23), with 68% female and 32% male. Thirty three percent of the graduates live in Rowan County, with 46 percent from Cabarrus County and 21 percent in other counties.

Gabrielle Brown, president of the Rowan-Cabarrus Student Government Association, will serve as student speaker. Gabrielle is a Rowan County native and a 2021 graduate of the Rowan County Homeschool Association. She will graduate with an Associate in Arts degree from Rowan-Cabarrus and plans to transfer to Catawba College to pursue a degree in political science and pre-law studies. She aspires to attend law school and become an attorney.

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences will also hold a graduation ceremony Saturday morning at Atrium Health Ball Park in Kannapolis.

Next week Cabarrus County Schools will hold graduations for its early college programs. Both ceremonies will be at West Cabarrus High School.

The Cabarrus Early College of Technology graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, and Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School holds its ceremony at 1 p.m. that day.

No. 3

A new furniture company. Well it’s not exactly new. Havertys Furniture, which was founded in downtown Atlanta in 1885, is coming to Afton Ridge Shopping Center.

Renovations to the former Ashley Furniture spot have been going on for several weeks. It is looks like it could be a few more weeks before it is opens.

Kim and I bought our kitchen table and chairs back in the early 1980s from Havertys in Charlotte. It was $299. I bet you can’t get it for that now.

No. 4

Stamp Out Hunger. Our friends who deliver the mail are holding their annual food drive Saturday, May 13. You can help by leaving a bag of non-perishable food items at your mailbox.

Since 1993, the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive has been the U.S.’s largest one-day drive, held annually on the second Saturday in May. The local drive collects tons of food each year.

No. 5

Updates and odds and ends. The newspaper business continues to change. You probably have noticed some of the changes. Our advertising director Bruce Barker and long-time ad rep Mike Bulvin were let go in one of the latest corporate restructurings. I don’t know much about their departures, but I know they will be missed.

In Sunday’s paper, you will notice another change. Scott Hollifield, whose column has run in the Independent Tribune for many years, is no longer with Lee Enterprises, our parent company. Scott was the long-time editor of the McDowell News in Marion. His last day was Monday. His expertise and humor will be missed.

Lee Enterprises is continuing to build the digital side. The Independent Tribune now has an app and the company leadership wants our subscribers and readers to use this app. It can be found in the App Store (for iPhones) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ConcordIndependentTribune/id1530560048 and the Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.independenttribune.android&hl=en_US&gl=US

The app allows you to read our e-edition and also to read other stories. You can also manage your account.

Have you been to the Old Campground Cemetery lately? The historic cemetery is looking good thanks to the work of volunteers led by Tom Mereen.

Volunteers will be out there working Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can always use another person if you would like to help.

Shout out to the school bus drivers and others I talked with at Bojangles earlier this week. I heard a few bad traffic stories and talked about other stuff. It's always good to hear from readers and potential future readers.

One disturbing thing they said was how many drivers they see texting and looking at their phones while driving down the road.

Please don’t do this. It is dangerous for you and everybody else.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001.