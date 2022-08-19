Friday Five: Students at Barber-Scotia? Plus litter and faded street lines

It’s back to school time. Most colleges and universities are cranking up back up this week and in the coming days. So is Barber-Scotia College – at least that's what college officials say.

No. 1

Up to 24 students on campus this fall. Barber-Scotia Interim President Dr. Tracey Flemmings gave an interview this week with WSOC-TV’s Alison Latos. She said she was “confident” about enrollment for the fall.

The complete WSOC-TV report and video are available online at: https://bit.ly/channel9barberscotia

A few weeks ago I told you about the decaying campus. It is likely millions of dollars needed to bring the campus back into shape.

Flemmings told Channel 9 that Graves Hall, the worst eyesore on campus, would take $2.3 million to renovate.

Flemmings and the Barber-Scotia board believe the college can be resurrected through grants and corporate sponsorships. So far there have been few and small.

Flemmings told Latos that they’re “always looking and always asking.”

One question not asked was, “What good is a degree from an unaccredited college?” My guess is not much. I am told the college has not issued a degree in the past 18 years.

Barber-Scotia is trying to get accredited by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS). WSOC reports that will take four years or more.

TRACS, founded in 1979, has 91 accredited schools and colleges. On its website, the only members I recognized were Bennett College in Greensboro and Bob Jones University in Greensville, South Carolina.

You know that I am skeptical. Others are too. Here what Flemmings told WSOC to tell skeptics:

“What I would tell the community is have faith, believe in us and support us.”

No. 2

Another view on Barber-Scotia coming this weekend. Concord City Councilman J.C. McKenzie has written a long column outlining some of the history of Barber-Scotia and the efforts to revive or revitalize the college. It will run in the paper Sunday and be online this weekend.

The column represents McKenzie’s views and not necessarily those of the City of Concord or City Council.

McKenzie has been the co-chair of Barber-Scotia community task force.

“Now, it is going to take a whole community effort to resurrect it, in my opinion. And I have sort of lost my patience. It is painful, painful for everyone,” McKenzie told Channel 9 this week.

In his column will outline what has been done to try to make Barber-Scotia viable. I hope you will read it.

An editor’s note on the column – it will appear in the back section of the print edition Sunday only because that is where we had enough space. It is front page-worthy information.

No. 3

Litter clean-ups helping. Kudos to whom ever worked along the McEachern Greenway and Three Mile Branch last weekend. They collected numerous tires, several bags of trash and cleared lots of debris.

I am sure many of the items came out of the creek or the banks near the creek. Not only is it an eyesore, but it compounds flooding along the creek and is generally bad for the environment.

#TeamConcord (City of Concord) will be hold its Fall Litter Sweep Sept. 10-24. You can join in the efforts. Call 704-920-5298 to sign up and reserve litter sweep supplies by Sept. 16.

No. 4

Why are the lines on streets and parking lots disappearing? I’ve ranted about the lines out at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Concord Parkway. The lines are disappearing everywhere. Others are noticing too.

“It’s scary out there in certain places,” Annette Eagle of Kannapolis told me earlier this week.

Two places she was particularly concerned about are at the Kannapolis Post Office and at the NorthLiite Walmart. It is not clear which lane goes where or where even the centerlines are.

Sometimes I go Sam’s Club and then crossover to Academy Sports and Outdoors. You can’t tell where the lanes are or which direction you are supposed to go. I am sure there will be accidents if some of the streets aren’t fixed.

Not everything is a public street and some of the shopping center developers are getting really slack about striping their entrance streets and parking lots.

I am sure the same lame excuses are out there: worker shortage, supply chain issues and behind because of the pandemic. When are we going to start doing our jobs and stop making excuses?

No. 5

A couple of updates from Carolina Mall. A new sports store is coming to the mall. Absolute Sports Plus is moving into a space up near Bath and Body Works and across from Just Causal.

It will be Absolute Sport Plus’ fourth location. The first was established in Savannah, Georgia in 2014. The other locations are in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Gastonia. The store sells sports novelties.

Previously we told you that Ashton Renee Boutique was the next Great American Pop-up Shop. I thought it was going into the old Verizon Wireless spot, but it’s not. It will be in the former formalwear (tuxedo place, can’t remember the name) space that is between the nail salon and entrance to JCPenney.

Out at Concord Mills Mall here is another store coming, Alex baby & toy. There is a sign up saying “NOW HIRING.” Call 704-800-6789 if you are interested.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or call or text 704-786-0001. Several of your ideas and items are still in the works. Thanks for all the responses.