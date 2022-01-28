Friday Five: Trail progress, hard cider, bowling and landscaping

A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and development of another section of the Carolina Thread Trail in Cabarrus County.
No. 1
Grant for improvements at Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. The Town of Mount Pleasant announced this week that it was awarded a $47,000 matching grant from the Carolina Thread Trail to expand and improve the Buffalo Creek Preserve trailhead located in the town limits at 7911 Malibu Road.
The Town will be working with property owner Catawba Lands Conservancy to expand the parking area from the current 10 spaces to 22 spaces, add a new driveway for one-way flow through the parking lot, and install a small picnic shelter, trash receptacles, portable toilet, additional lighting, and signage.
Town officials said these improvements are in response to feedback from Malibu Road residents and visitors to the trail as well as the increased use of the trail over the last two years. Each year hundreds of visitors enjoy the trail, and many patronize local businesses before or after their hike.
I’ve got to say those will be great additions. The lack of trash cans there was very evident, particularly with the amount of litter at the parking lot and at the beginning of the trail.
Having a bathroom there is another great addition.
A side note here – Kannapolis was smart to put bathrooms in downtown (they call it the Pump House) and Concord officials would be smart to follow suit. Most of the bathrooms in downtown Concord are so-so at best and almost exclusively “customers only.”
Now back to the trails.
No. 2
Concord one of several groups to get funding. The Mount Pleasant funding is part of a $752,500 distribution by the Governing Board of the Tread Trail. The grants will help expand trails and greenways in 15 counties in North and South Carolina.
The Thread Trail’s Implementation Grant Program provides funding to communities and nonprofit organizations to support trail construction, design, land acquisition and corridor planning. Over the past 11 years, the Thread Trail has awarded nearly $8 million in catalytic grants to communities. Currently, 350 miles of greenways and trails, as well as 170 miles of blueways, are open to the public within the Thread Trail system.
Concord is receiving $30,000 for design work to extend Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway from Caldwell Park to Lincoln Street and Melrose Drive. It is a pretty small section of the greenway which be a major “thread” across Concord and Kannapolis.
In 2021, a 2.7-mile section was opened, extending out of Vietnam Veteran Park off Oakwood Avenue and Orphanage Road. It ends at Rogers Lake Road.
Obviously the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway follows the creek. Concord has preliminary plans to complete the sections through the city in small phases. The latest grant will help.
Here are a couple of other relatively close projects to receive funding in the latest round:
*$100,000 for construction of a 2.75-mile segment of the Falcon Trail extending from an existing trail from Richfield Park in Richfield.
*$50,000 for construction of the Yadkin River Park Trailhead and Greenway Connector. This is the first step to provide a connection between Spencer and Salisbury and across the Wil-Cox Bridge to Davidson County.
For more information about the Thread Trail’s implementation grant program, visit www.carolinathreadtrail.org or contact Carolina Thread Trail Director, Bret Baronak at 704-376-2556 ext. 216 or bret@carolinathreadtrail.org.
No. 3
Concord’s litter sweep this week. We haven’t heard much about it but this week is the 2022 Winter Litter Sweep in Concord.
On Monday, the City of Concord Parks & Recreation organized an crew that worked along McGill Avenue. #TeamConcord stepped up to fight litter.
You can still register your team and join the Concord effort. Call 704-920-5298 to schedule your litter sweep date and reserve supplies for your team.
Even if you can’t do something this weekend, litter is a continuing, year-round issue that needs attention every day. When you can, please help.
No. 4
Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show this weekend. It may say “Charlotte” in the name, but the show is at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center here in Concord.
The show this year features interior decorator Anna Stowe, Latoya Faustin of the non-profit “She Built This City,” a market place of vendors and a number of garden displays to give you ideas of what you might be able to do at your home.
The show is open from 2 to 7 p.m. today (Friday); 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. You can get more details online at www.charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com
No. 5
Rescheduled grand opening in Kannapolis. The Tipsy Hare Ciderworks pushed back its grand opening in Kannapolis to this Saturday after the snow last Friday and Saturday morning. Guess what - the weather forecast mentions snow again. That would be, three snow/icy weekends in a row.
The festivities begin at noon Saturday with a ribbon-cutting. They’re also cutting the ribbon on Kingpin Bowling which is in the same building on West Avenue.
Kingpin is a four-lane alley that features duckpin bowling. I had heard the term but didn’t know what it is. Here’s what I found:
Duckpin bowling originated in early 1900s. Using a smaller, fingerless bowling ball and slightly smaller pins, duckpin bowling is a little bit more challenging to make a strike.
I’ve got to say it’s hard enough to make a strike with a regular bowling ball. I don’t need it to be harder. But it still could be fun.
Kingpin Bowling’s is between the Tipsy Hare and Old Armor Beer Company.
