Friday Five: Trail progress, hard cider, bowling and landscaping

A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and development of another section of the Carolina Thread Trail in Cabarrus County.

No. 1

Grant for improvements at Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. The Town of Mount Pleasant announced this week that it was awarded a $47,000 matching grant from the Carolina Thread Trail to expand and improve the Buffalo Creek Preserve trailhead located in the town limits at 7911 Malibu Road.

The Town will be working with property owner Catawba Lands Conservancy to expand the parking area from the current 10 spaces to 22 spaces, add a new driveway for one-way flow through the parking lot, and install a small picnic shelter, trash receptacles, portable toilet, additional lighting, and signage.

Town officials said these improvements are in response to feedback from Malibu Road residents and visitors to the trail as well as the increased use of the trail over the last two years. Each year hundreds of visitors enjoy the trail, and many patronize local businesses before or after their hike.