With every toss of the throw toys, Robert Hurley’s two dogs leap from the porch and soar—like a basketball players, in midair, preparing for a vicious dunk—before gracefully landing with a splash in the pool.

He repeats this process with them again and again, often for hours at a time—especially during the hot and sultry dog days of summer.

For Hurley, 64, and his two Labrador retrievers, 10-year-old Buddy, known competitively as Buddy Love, after Eddie Murphy’s evil alter ego in “The Nutty Professor,” and his 5-year-old son Bo, known as Rambo, the exercise is much more than merely an opportunity to cool off—it’s training for upcoming aquatic competitions, and a valuable chance to nab even more hardware.

Over the past decade, the Concord resident and his canines have become major players on the DockDogs circuit, which features a range of disciplines from Big Air competitions to those that measure a dog’s agility (Speed Retrieve) and jumping ability (Extreme Vertical).

The competitions are a shared passion for Hurley, a retired truck driver, and his dogs. His dogs recently won jumping events at the annual spring fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, drawing large crowds who love nothing more than watching dogs fly through the air.

“They keep me going with the training,” he said.

Getting into the sport

Hurley’s first introduction into the world of canine aquatics occurred around 2015. He was with his daughter at the local county fair in Ohio and saw a bunch of dogs jumping in the pool.

Though he knew next to nothing about the sport, Hurley was still intrigued.

“I told my daughter, ‘I’d like to do that,’” he said.

He was confident Buddy, 1.5 years old at the time, could compete in these types of competitions, as he always had a knack for playing and jumping in the water.

“Buddy wanted to be with me all the time, he wanted to be in the pool,” Hurley said. “He was never scared of water.”

Just for fun, Hurley entered into a local Big Air competition. He had no expectations, since he and Buddy were competing against teams with years of experience.

Hurley recalls throwing the toy in the air too early (“I still didn’t know what the hell I was doing” he said). Buddy nonetheless jumped 11 feet—enough to secure third place.

“That started the whole thing,” Hurley said. “I was hooked and he was hooked.”

He started researching the sport and learning the varied rules and regulations associated with DockDogs. Wanting to train in more favorable weather, he moved to Concord in 2019 and constructed a bigger pool (it measures 16 feet wide by 32 feet long), connected to his porch.

“I knew when I moved down here I could compete in more competitions,” he said.

Hurley and Buddy have since traveled to numerous competitions, most of them in the Southeast. Buddy’s best Big Air performance occurred a few year ago in Charleston, when he jumped 21 feet.

Buddy’s love for the sport was passed on to Rambo, who, like his father, has also amassed his fair share of medals. Rambo, an elite jumper, has already surpassed Buddy’s best, having jumped 25 feet.

Buddy has always been a highly skilled jumper; his son just happens to more proficient. That’s largely because Hurley, as the trainer and handler, has gotten better over the years.

“Buddy had it, but I didn’t have it back then,” he said, noting both the dog and handler have to be in sync in order to achieve success.

Rambo’s first competition in 2019 was a memorable one. He received a laceration on his left ear after getting into a scuffle with Buddy. Despite the injury, Rambo took home first place in the junior division.

“I'd say he lived up to his name Rambo,” Hurley wrote on Facebook.

Hurley, who is a member of the Carolina Dock Dogs, estimates he and the dogs have competed in close to 40 competitions, placing in the top three, and winning outright, numerous times.

Though his dogs are most known for their jumps, both Buddy and Rambo have enjoyed success competing in other disciplines including Speed Retrieve.

A section of his home is adorned with medals, ribbons and action photos of the dogs competing. He also posts regular updates and photos on the team Buddy Love Facebook page.

Winning the big one

Despite Hurley’s success, he had never scaled one of the sport’s highest summits: winning at the Dueling Dogs World Championships, held each April in Dubuque, Iowa. He has come close, finishing in the top three several times.

Dueling Dogs is a head-to-head race involving two dogs jumping off the dock and swimming through the water. The winner is the one that reaches the toy at the end of their lane first.

Heading to the 2022 championships, both his dogs were competing as part of Class 3. Hurley was the handler for Buddy, they were the No. 12 seed, while his friend, Bruce Moser, was the handler for Rambo, they were the No. 3 seed.

While Rambo was eliminated in the quarterfinals, Buddy, one of the oldest dogs competing, made his way to the finals.

Hurley and Buddy survived a particularly tense semifinal matchup when they upset another North Carolina resident, the No. 1 seed Kevin Johnson of Hillsborough and his Belgian Malinois Caper. Buddy won by six one-thousandths of a second (he had a time of 6.850 seconds compared to Caper’s 6.856).

The finals were also close, as Buddy again bested his opponent, a German Shepherd, by less than a second.

The victory meant a lot to Hurley, who said he never won anything of that magnitude before in his life.

“I’ve been trying and trying and trying,” Hurley said during the post-finals interview, where he was presented a giant check for $800. “I’ve been here a while. But we finally did it.”

Hurley, Buddy and Rambo have no plans on slowing down: Both dogs have already qualified for the DockDogs World Championships in Dubuque in October.

Buddy will take part in the Big Air competition while Rambo will compete in Speed Retrieve.

“So proud of the old guy,” Hurley wrote on Facebook about Buddy making it to Iowa. “Old dogs rock.”