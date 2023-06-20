Saturday is one of the fun days in Downtown Concord. It is the Art Walk.

The arts take to the streets with music, artists, vendors, food trucks and other entertainment.

There is plenty of parking in the two decks and parking lots around downtown.

And of course don’t forget the downtown businesses and The Galleries will be open for the festivities.

The Art Walk runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is sponsored by the Cabarrus Arts Council, the City of Concord and Eli Lilly.

This Week! (Today – June 25)

Shepherd Shakespeare Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Wednesday, June 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mischievous jester. Group of friends. Feuding King and Queen of the Fairies. All lost and mixed up in the woods. Find out what midsummer madness and magic happen in this one-man show! Our theatre experience will conclude with a one-hour workshop featuring crafts, theatre games, and more. All Ages; No Registration; Free; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library; Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/shepherd-shakespeare-midsummer-nights-dream-kan/

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. All together now! Create a rainbow loop bracelet or a pony bead necklace to keep, then make another to share with your friend. Ages 7-11; No Registration; Free; 27 Union Street North, Cabarrus County Public Library Auditorium. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kid-krafters-con-4/

Shepherd Shakespeare Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Mischievous jester. Group of friends. Feuding King and Queen of the Fairies. All lost and mixed up in the woods. Find out what midsummer madness and magic happen in this one-man show! Our theatre experience will conclude with a one-hour workshop featuring crafts, theatre games, and more. All Ages; No Registration; Free; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Library; Programming Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/shepherd-shakespeare-presents-a-midsummer-nights-dream-mid/

Shepherd Shakespeare Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Thursday, June 22, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Mischievous jester. Group of friends. Feuding King and Queen of the Fairies. All lost and mixed up in the woods. Find out what midsummer madness and magic happen in this one-man show! Our theatre experience will conclude with a one-hour workshop featuring crafts, theatre games, and more. All Ages; No Registration; Free; 27 Union Street North, Cabarrus County Public Library Auditorium. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/shepherd-shakespeare-presents-a-midsummer-nights-dream-con/

Kindness Rock Painting – Thursday, June 22 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Rock Painting. Expect to create an inspiring piece of artwork to spread within the community to encourage and uplift one another. Ages 12-18; No Registration; Free; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kindness-rock-painting-har/

Adult DIY Tissue Paper Rainbows – Friday, June 23, 4 – 5 p.m. Add some color to your life with this easy to make and relaxing tissue paper rainbow! All supplies provided. Registration Required and opens 2 weeks before the program occurs. Ages 18+; Free; Registration Required; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/adult-diy-tissue-paper-rainbows-har/

Don’t Go Making My Heart – Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – Noon. Do yourself a kindness by relaxing with a craft class. Join us in making a macramé heart wall hanging. Bring along a friend for additional fun! Ages 18+; Free; Registration required; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Library; Programming Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/dont-go-making-my-heart-mid/

Friendship Bracelets – Saturday, June 24, 3 – 4:30 p.m. Share the love by learning to create beautiful and colorful friendship bracelets! We’ll show different methods of making thread bracelets, such as striped, spiral, and chevron. No experience needed! Ages 12-18; Free; Registration required; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library; Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/friendship-bracelets-kan/

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion

Next Week! (June 26 – July 2)

Crafters Corner – Monday, June 26, 4 – 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on a craft in a comfortable atmosphere. All Ages; No Registration; Free; 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafters-corner-mtp-3/

All Together Now Guided Paint by Number – Monday, June 26, 6 – 7 p.m. Anyone can paint a masterpiece if you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art featuring cute, stylized dogs. No experience required; Limited spaces available Adults; No Registration; Free; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/all-together-now-guided-paint-by-number-har/

Don’t Go Making My Heart – Tuesday, June 27, 6 - 7 p.m. Do yourself a kindness by relaxing with a craft class. Join us in making a macramé heart wall hanging. Bring along a friend for additional fun! Ages 18+; Free; Registration required; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library; Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/dont-go-making-my-heart-kan/

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Upcoming!

Liminal: Stage Performance – Thursday, July 13, 7 – 9 p.m. Creative expression takes many forms. To explore this, LIM|NAL will not only celebrate our local 2D & 3D creatives but also those on the performance front. You’ll be introduced to our local musicians, spoken word and rap artists, interpretive dancers, and more! Free, All Ages, Registration Required;65 Union Street South, The Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-performance-tickets-649079433057

Beginning Pastels with Malia – Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 – 5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult Class; Registration Required; Some Supplies Needed; Cost $50.00 (CAG Members) $55.00 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes--workshops.html

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).