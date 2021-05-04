Gifts that will make any mom's day

Dinner for the Arts – Sunday, May 9, 2021, 6-9 p.m. – Bring mom and your masks and meet us at the Cabarrus Brewing Company for a gourmet three-course dinner, live music, an artist demonstration and a behind-the-scenes brewery tour. Music by soulful singer/guitar duo, Springer & Cagle; artist demonstration from Regina Burchett. Held at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. $55/ticket. A Cabarrus Arts Council event. Sponsored by Cabarrus Brewing Company and Vulcan Materials. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/davis-theatre-link/dinner-for-the-arts.

NEXT WEEK

Free Online Art Demonstration – Saturday, May 16, time to be determined – Cabarrus Art Guild; Visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/ for topic and Zoom information, when available.The Cabarrus Art Guild is an incorporated group of artists and others dedicated to the advancement of the arts for educational and cultural enrichment, with an emphasis on encouraging the creative process in a diverse population - providing opportunities for volunteering, exhibitions, public appreciation, and art education. To join, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/

UPCOMING: