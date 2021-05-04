Gifts that will make any mom's day

The moms in your life are ready for this Sunday. Whether they are your biological, your chosen, your foster, your step or your mom's mom, treat them to a day that let's them know they are treasured.
We have a few gift ideas that may help. Purchase from the Galleries Gift shop and you'll also be making a local artist's (and possibly a mom) day, too.
Want to go?
What: Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop
When: Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4
Where: 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord
Shop online and pick up later: www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop
Parking: With ongoing construction in downtown Concord, we suggest parking in the nearby Cabarrus County Parking Deck located at 81 Spring St. SW. We offer curbside delivery of your arts council purchases directly to the lot as well. Call 704-920-2787 for details.
THIS WEEK
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday, June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
Old Courthouse Theatre Presents Nunsense – May 6-9 & 14-16 – Come see what the little Sisters of Hoboken are up to in Nunsense; blocked seating to allow for 6 feet distancing between households/groups which includes blocking off the entire front row; for more details and ticket information, visit www.octconcord.com. $16.05-$21.40; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.
We’re So Creative: Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Join We’re Sew Creative for a Kimberbell’s one-day machine embroidery event. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event | Facebook
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard – Saturday, May 8, 6:30 - 9 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Dinner for the Arts – Sunday, May 9, 2021, 6-9 p.m. – Bring mom and your masks and meet us at the Cabarrus Brewing Company for a gourmet three-course dinner, live music, an artist demonstration and a behind-the-scenes brewery tour. Music by soulful singer/guitar duo, Springer & Cagle; artist demonstration from Regina Burchett. Held at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. $55/ticket. A Cabarrus Arts Council event. Sponsored by Cabarrus Brewing Company and Vulcan Materials. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/davis-theatre-link/dinner-for-the-arts.
NEXT WEEK
Free Online Art Demonstration – Saturday, May 16, time to be determined – Cabarrus Art Guild; Visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/ for topic and Zoom information, when available.The Cabarrus Art Guild is an incorporated group of artists and others dedicated to the advancement of the arts for educational and cultural enrichment, with an emphasis on encouraging the creative process in a diverse population - providing opportunities for volunteering, exhibitions, public appreciation, and art education. To join, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/
UPCOMING:
We’re Sew Creative: Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt: Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 – 8 p.m.; Have you always wanted to make a t-shirt quilt? Now is your opportunity. Join Laura in making a unique gift for yourself or others. This class will introduce you to the technique of making t-shirt quilts. You will learn how to prep the t-shirts, plan a layout, and start sewing. Start collecting your t-shirts now. You should have a minimum of 20 shirts, more depending on the size of the finished quilt. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt | Facebook
Free Online Woodturning Demonstration – Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. – Southern Piedmont Woodturners; An evening with Roberto Ferrer. Roberto will be doing a demo this evening on Sculptural Wall Hangings. You can see samples of his work in the AAW Magazine. Visit www.spwoodturners.com for Zoom information, when available. Join the men and women of Southern Piedmont Woodturners in creating artwork by turning wood. They offer mentoring for any member and a variety of training opportunities to hone the skills of both novice and professional. For details, visit www.spwoodturners.com.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
