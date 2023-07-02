The annual Harrisburg Fourth of July celebration is set for Monday and Tuesday. The festival is one of the biggest in the region.

The festival will be at Harrisburg Park. The parade Tuesday morning will be on N.C. 49.

The festival includes games, amusement rides, food and music. Fireworks are scheduled for each evening. Here is the schedule:

Monday, July 3

4 p.m. Harrisburg Park opens

4-10 p.m. Amusements open

6 p.m. Music by Diamonds and Whiskey

7:30 p.m. Music by Sister Hazel

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m. Parade on Highway 49 (beginning at Captain Steve’s restaurant and ending at Robinson Ave.)

4 p.m. Amusements open

4:15 p.m. Mayor’s Invitational Cornhole Tournament (subject to change)

6 p.m. Music by Envision

7:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies

8 p.m. Music by Generation Radio

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Parking for Harrisburg celebration

Take advantage of our Park and Ride and Park and Walk locations.

Park and Ride: from Charlotte Motor Speedway

There will be two motor coach buses running a loop from the parking lot behind Parking Lot Q at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Harrisburg Park.

Parking Lot at Charlotte Motor Speedway: 6189 Performance Drive SW, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Park and Walk

Z-Max Blvd: 5245 NC 49, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Turn on Z-Max Boulevard from Highway 49 and look for event parking signage

6765 Harris Depot Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Park in the grassy lot at this location. You can walk up Harris Depot Road toward Highway 49, take a left on Oakley Drive, walk to the end of Oakley and take a left on Sims Parkway. Enter Harrisburg Park through the Main Gate. This location is park at your own risk.

Harris Depot Park: 6960 Harris Depot Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Park in the grassy lot at this location. You can walk up Harris Depot Road toward Highway 49, take a left on Oakley Drive, walk to the end of Oakley and take a left on Sims Parkway. Enter Harrisburg Park through the Main Gate. Please note that there is NO direct access to Harrisburg Park from Harris Depot Park.

ADA parking information

ADA Parking will be located at Oak Grove Baptist Church (200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, NC 28075). This lot is ADA ONLY and first come, first serve. Golf cart shuttles will run from this location to Harrisburg Park.

Visit www.harrisburgjuly4th.com for more information about the event and parking.