Harrisburg receives first blessing box ahead of holidays

HARRISBURG — 1CAN unveiled its first blessing box in Harrisburg this month, just ahead of the holidays.

1Can gathered with members of the SW Cabarrus Rotary Club, Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Cook Teague, members of Cabarrus County staff and Harrisburg queens to cut the ribbon on the box in front of Harrisburg United Methodist Church.

The box was sponsored by the Southwest Cabarrus Rotary Club, which plans to change its name to Harrisburg Rotary Club. Members of the club said they felt this was a great project to start their new name and location off. They also held a food drive at Wild Birds Unlimited and collected more than 1,500 items for the box. The rotary club will also stock the box every Tuesday.

Harrisburg queens, who were at the ribbon cutting, also helped volunteer, stock boxes and collect items for 1Can's snack pack program.

The rotary cub was inspired by 1Can ambassador Gabe Perry who spoke to the club back in August about his eagle scout project, building the rotary square box, and his involvement with 1Can.

Board Member Kevin Perry built and installed the blessing box.

"The entire Perry family is involved with 1Can, our son Gabe and daughter Emmerson are both ambassadors," he said.

His wife is also a blessing box keeper one day a week, and her father and uncle are also blessing box keepers. The Perry family has been involved with 1Can since 2020.

Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Cook Teague was in attendance and said she was glad to see a box in the town.

"This is such a blessing for Harrisburg to finally have a box to assist those in need," Teague said.

She thanked the rotary club for making the box a reality and 1Can for all it does\9 for Cabarrus County.

Also in attendance was Peticia Ritch with Cabarrus County. Ritch works with 1CAN for its grant reimbursements each month. 1Can ambassadors Haley Crowe, Taylor Bost and Emmerson Perry were also present. Attending events like this is part of being an ambassador.