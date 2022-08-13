 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help put the 'research' in the N.C. Research Campus

Interested in participating in a study on the N.C. Research Campus? Studies are always underway by the researchers as they work to develop new ways to improve health or to prevent, diagnose, or treat medical conditions. Some studies may include reimbursement. For a complete list of studieshttps://bit.ly/kannapolisstudies

