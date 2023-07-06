Kannapolis History Associates invites the public to join the group for: “Our Tribute to Norris Dearmon: K-Town’s Mr. History.”

The July Meeting will be a tribute presentation to Norris Dearmon. He passed away on May 22. He was KHA’s oldest member at age 100+ and had been a member since the late 1980s.

Known as “Mr. History” by many citizens of Kannapolis, Norris’ knowledge on the history of Kannapolis was a gold mine of information which he shared with hundreds if not thousands of citizens, friends, businesses owners and visitors over the years.

KHAhas a presentation on the life and times of Dearmon and his contributions to KHA which we will be sharing. We will also be unveiling and dedicating a display to Norris’s memory on Monday evening. KHA will have another announcement to make the same evening which will also be related to “Mr. History”.

Please make a special effort to attend this meeting and share any memory you have of our wonderful friend and pioneer of KHA.

The event will be held Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. in the Social Room of A. L. Brown High School. The school is at 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Kannapolis.

Please park in lot East of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk. Continue East of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium) and follow the signs to KHA. For more information, please call the History Room at 704-932-7518.

KHA asks any members who haven't paid their 2023 KHA dues to please do so in person at our next meeting or mail a check payable to KHA to Kannapolis History Associates, P O Box 21, Kannapolis, NC 28081.