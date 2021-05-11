In-person summer arts events and programs are beginning to return

*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.

THIS WEEK

Old Courthouse Theatre Presents Nunsense – Friday through Sunday, May 14-16 – Come see what the little Sisters of Hoboken are up to in Nunsense; blocked seating to allow for 6 feet distancing between households/groups which includes blocking off the entire front row; for more details and ticket information, visit www.octconcord.com. $16.05-$21.40; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.

Free Online Art Demonstration – Saturday, May 16, time to be determined – Cabarrus Art Guild; Visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/ for topic and Zoom information, when available.The Cabarrus Art Guild is an incorporated group of artists and others dedicated to the advancement of the arts for educational and cultural enrichment, with an emphasis on encouraging the creative process in a diverse population - providing opportunities for volunteering, exhibitions, public appreciation, and art education. To join, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/

NEXT WEEK