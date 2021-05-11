In-person summer arts events and programs are beginning to return

If you're one of the hundreds who attended the first Rockin' the Burg of 2021 over the weekend, you already know that in-person summer events are coming back.
The Town of Harrisburg's annual Rockin' the Burg concert series opened Saturday, May 8, with beach music from The Embers. The Charlotte Symphony is scheduled for Saturday, June 12.
Summer arts events and programs are coming back, but don't expect them to look and run exactly like they did in the past. Not yet. Safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID will be in place to keep everyone healthy.
Rockin' the Burg organizers limited concert attendees to 1,200, the max capacity per state guidelines, and spray painted musical notes, spaced on the lawn to keep guests safely distanced from one another. Other safety precautions were in place as well.
Want free advanced tickets to Rockin' the Burg? Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg.
Rockin' the Burg is a Grassroots Grant recipient. Learn more about Grassroots Grants on our website: www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/grants
Have a summer art event, program or art camp you'd like us to publicize? Go to our website, www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/calendar, and click Submit an Event. We'll share them in our calendars and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
THIS WEEK
Old Courthouse Theatre Presents Nunsense – Friday through Sunday, May 14-16 – Come see what the little Sisters of Hoboken are up to in Nunsense; blocked seating to allow for 6 feet distancing between households/groups which includes blocking off the entire front row; for more details and ticket information, visit www.octconcord.com. $16.05-$21.40; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord.
Free Online Art Demonstration – Saturday, May 16, time to be determined – Cabarrus Art Guild; Visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/ for topic and Zoom information, when available.The Cabarrus Art Guild is an incorporated group of artists and others dedicated to the advancement of the arts for educational and cultural enrichment, with an emphasis on encouraging the creative process in a diverse population - providing opportunities for volunteering, exhibitions, public appreciation, and art education. To join, visit www.cabarrusartguild.org/
NEXT WEEK
We’re Sew Creative: Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt: Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Have you always wanted to make a t-shirt quilt? Now is your opportunity. Join Laura in making a unique gift for yourself or others. This class will introduce you to the technique of making t-shirt quilts. You will learn how to prep the t-shirts, plan a layout, and start sewing. Start collecting your t-shirts now. You should have a minimum of 20 shirts, more depending on the size of the finished quilt. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt | Facebook
Free Online Woodturning Demonstration – Thursday, May 18, 6:30 PM – Southern Piedmont Woodturners; An evening with Roberto Ferrer. Roberto will be doing a demo this evening on Sculptural Wall Hangings. You can see samples of his work in the AAW Magazine. Visit www.spwoodturners.com for Zoom information, when available. Join the men and women of Southern Piedmont Woodturners in creating artwork by turning wood. They offer mentoring for any member and a variety of training opportunities to hone the skills of both novice and professional. For details, visit www.spwoodturners.com.
Small Business Saturday – Saturday, May 22, 11 am - 4 pm; Join us as we close Union Street for some outdoor, social distance shopping with your downtown businesses! Enjoy your favorite brews from Red Hill Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing, along with food from your favorite downtown restaurants and G's Chimney Cakes Food Truck. The Cabarrus Arts Council will be open as well. So grab a drink and peruse the street for this special Small Business Saturday promotion! *Must wear mask for service*; Union Street in downtown Concord.
UPCOMING:
Cabarrus 4-H Cloverbuddies Summer Club – Tuesday - Thursday, June 8-10, 9 a.m. - noon; an in-person event, just for Cloverbuds Cloverbuddies Club. Share your love of animals with others. A great mix of science, animals and art, all especially for our 5-8 year-old friends. Ages: 5-8. Cost: $30. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday, une 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS starting June 14. New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m .each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.