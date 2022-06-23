Kannapolis announces chalk art event for the public

KANNAPOLIS — July is Parks and Recreation month! To celebrate, show us your inner artist by helping us with a chalk art tribute to our parks on the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe sidewalks.

The public will draw chalk artwork on July 1, and the art will be on display from July 2–3. Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

Each artist will receive a 5x5 square. A limited supply of chalk will be available, so we recommend you bring your own.

Prizes will be awarded in each age group — 5–12 years, 13–17 years, and 18 and older — for the following:

Best Theme-Related Work

Most Colorful

People's Choice Best in Show

To register, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/.../activity/search...

Once we receive your application, we will be in touch to help you with supplies, exact location and ideas for your art.