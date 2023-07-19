The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $58,000 in 2023-24 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents within the city of Kannapolis.

Grants were awarded to:

• Academic Learning Center — $4,000 to pay stipends for certified teachers to deliver instruction after school hours, purchase instructional materials, and pay busing costs.

• AYA House, Inc. — $4,000 to cover operating expenses for transitional housing.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters — $2,500 to support and grow a youth mentorship program in partnership with community volunteers.

• Cabarrus Health Alliance — $2,500 to provide dental services for uninsured Kannapolis City Schools children.

• Classroom Central — $2,500 to provide free school supplies to Kannapolis City Schools (KCS) teachers.

• Conflict Resolution Center — $2,500 to sustain crime prevention services for six different programs.

• Cooperative Christian Ministry — $3,000 to support staff salaries to assist families and individuals in crisis.

• El Puente Hispano — $2,500 to assist Hispanic families in school performance and provide tools to eliminate barriers.

• Families First — $2,500 to help cover costs of early child care and development programs.

• In Bloom Advocacy — $2,500 to support families with a need for non-attorney education advocacy.

• Main St Market — $6,000 to provide equal access to healthy local food.

• Meals on Wheels Rowan — $2,500 to provide free meals to Kannapolis homebound seniors.

• Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. — $2,500 for providing comprehensive housing counseling.

• Raised Ministries — $2,500 to support a community garden.

• Rowan Helping Ministries — $2,500 to help provide support for the Crisis Assistance Program.

• STUDIO — $2,000 to provide assistance for students and families who are at risk for or experiencing homelessness.

• Vision for Life — $2,000 for mentoring and parenting programs.

• Walking in Harvest — $3,000 for healthy food service training program.

The funds come from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Each year Kannapolis receives funds that can be awarded to nonprofit organizations who deliver pertinent services to residents who are in need. Applications are reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff, who present funding recommendations to City Council.

For more information on CBDG grants, the Community Improvement Commission or Community Development, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Community-Development or contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.