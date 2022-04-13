Kannapolis City offices to close in holiday observance

KANNAPOLIS – City of Kannapolis offices will be closed this Friday, April 15, in observance of the Easter Holiday. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 18.

Garbage and recycling services will operate on a regular schedule. There will be no yard waste collection on Friday. It will be collected on a regular schedule next week.

To find your collection schedule, set reminders for your pickups and learn how to dispose of items properly, download the City’s free CARTology app in the Apple or Google Play stores.