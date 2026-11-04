Top Story Spotlight Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise From staff reports Nov 4, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RALEIGH — Bram Dunehew of Concord went to fill up his gas tank on Friday, but his receipt didn’t print, so he went inside the store, grabbed a Powerball ticket, and walked out with a $2 million win.kAm“xE’D 4C2KJ 3642FD6 x ?6G6C H@F=5 92G6 6G6? 3@F89E E92E E:4<6E :7 E96 C646:AE AC:?E65 @FED:56[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmsF?696H[ 2 4@==686 DEF56?E DEF5J:?8 4:G:= 6?8:?66C:?8[ H@? 9:D 3:8 AC:K6 :? $2EFC52J’D w2==@H66? !@H6C32== 5C2H:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> }r t5F42E:@? {@EE6CJ]k^Am “It’s crazy because I never would have even bought that ticket if the receipt printed outside,” Bram Dunehew said. 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Here's why 3 customers burned after toxic chemical is mixed into margaritas at North Carolina Chili’s Rowan-Cabarrus Community College makes case for $60M bond to expand South Campus Concord plants 577 trees at city facilities in 2026 as part of canopy expansion Cabarrus Republicans select Stuart Valzonis to replace Larry Pittman Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg and Landis ease water restrictions as drought improves Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmsF?696H 3@F89E 9:D =F4<J Sb E:4<6E 7C@> $2>’D |2CE @? }]r] ch :? w2CC:D3FC8] w6 >2E4965 E96 ?F>36CD @? 2== 7:G6 H9:E6 32==D E@ H:? 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E96 “x>A24E” D64E:@? @7 E96 =@EE6CJ’D H63D:E6]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mount Pleasant woman wins $1.9 million jackpot on first try at online lottery game The odds were 1 in 150 million. A Mount Pleasant woman beat them on her first try at a digital lottery game. Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. Overnight closures planned on U.S. 29 in Kannapolis Nov. 2-3 Traveling through Kannapolis this week? NCDOT has scheduled two overnight closures on U.S. 29, with southbound and northbound traffic affected… China Grove dance studio wins national honor at 2026 Industry Dance Awards Eleven dancers from across the region helped bring home a prestigious national honor for China Grove's Center Stage Dance Company. NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company The four-state settlement resolves allegations that Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize violated the False Claims Act. Watch Now: Related Video Democrat James Talarico Flips Texas Senate Seat After Defeating Ken Paxton Democrats Make History With Record Midterm Victory Democrats Make History With Record Midterm Victory 'A generational win' for Dems as blue wave sweeps midterms 'A generational win' for Dems as blue wave sweeps midterms Iran war, Epstein, impeachment? What will Democrats do with control of Congress? Iran war, Epstein, impeachment? What will Democrats do with control of Congress?