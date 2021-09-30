Kannapolis Designates Social District

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Kannapolis City Council has approved designating a social district in downtown Kannapolis. This new district, branded the West Avenue District, will enable patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks and public areas in the social district. Kannapolis was able to designate this social district following legislation that was approved by the N.C. General Assembly earlier this month.

This new social district includes portions of West Avenue, Oak Avenue, Vance Street, Laureate Way, Cannon Baller Way, West B Street and Main Street. Customers who buy an alcoholic drink at Chophouse 101, Sabor, or Old Armor Beer Company will be allowed to take the drink and go outside of the restaurant and drink it on the sidewalks or public areas inside of the social district.

“The West Avenue District lends itself to this type of social district. We revitalized our downtown area to be a place where people of all ages can enjoy themselves. We specially created areas where people could dine outdoors and this legislation allows people to buy an alcoholic beverage and food at our new restaurants and brewery and sit outdoors and enjoy their meal,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.

Several restrictions will be in place to ensure the downtown area remains a safe family friendly destination.