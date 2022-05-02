Kannapolis Farmers Market opens May 5

KANNAPOLIS - The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2022 season this Thursday, May 5. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.
Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.
While shopping for great veggies from local farmers enjoy food and sweet treats.
This year, the Farmers Market will have more food vendors than ever before:
- Curt’s Kettle Corn – popcorn and ice cream
- MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen Food Truck – Jamaican food
- Big City Bites – sandwiches, tacos, burgers
- Big City Sweets – chocolates, cookies
- Dyan’s Confections – baked goods
Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. (This is a new number so if you subscribed before, you will need to sign up again). You may unsubscribe at any time.
People are also reading…
For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.